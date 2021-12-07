LoL – Riot Introduces Ekko Firelight: Arcane’s Surprise Skin That Ends Series Event

The premiere of Arcane has not only had a positive impact on League of Legends with an interesting rise in popularity, if not that has left us a lot of content for some of the characters that have appeared in the series. However, Riot Games could not release all skins inspired by Netflix fiction during the broadcast of the episodes. To avoid spoilers about the events that would take place in the last episodes, the company has withheld a very special cosmetic that Ekko will receive in the next update.

The latest Arcane-inspired skin

The aspect in question will be related to the version of Ekko that we saw as the leader of the Firelight. The champion won the affection of much of the community by being one of the few truly interested in the well-being of the people of Zaun. In this way, now all the players who enjoyed it in the series now know that the cosmetic will arrive in League of Legends in one of the next updates that the title receives.

Riot Games still has not revealed when the Ekko Firelight skin will be released nor what will be its method of obtaining it. All of the Arcane-inspired cosmetics have been free, but now that the series event in Riot Games games is over, it remains to be seen if the launch strategy repeats itself. In addition, the developer has not published its update schedule beyond the one that will arrive on December 8.

As to Viktor and the rest of the characters available as League of Legends champions that appear in the series, it seems that we will most likely have to wait until the already confirmed Season 2 to see cosmetics corresponding to this line. A task that will require tons of patience, but will most likely be more than rewarded once launch time arrives.