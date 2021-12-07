Loarre Castle, a fascinating journey of a thousand years

During the Middle Ages, battles were part of everyday life and enemy attacks could occur at any time and from all possible flanks.

At first, an army could rampage through a town without hesitation, and the people had no chance of survival. There was nowhere to hide. Until castles were invented. It was a very effective solution. It was not the habitual residence, but they warned that an adversary loaded with evil intentions was approaching and thus people ran to protect themselves behind its robust walls.

In Aragon, Spain, it is estimated that more than 700 fortifications of this type were built. Ideally, they should be built on high ground that was difficult to access, which improved their vigilance and defense.



Interior of the castle of Loarre, Spain. Photo Shutterstock

If we had to imagine the reality that was lived at that time and the life that was lived in those medieval castles, we would recommend making the following getaway until Loarre castle, in the heart of the Hoya de Huesca region.

Route through the Aragonese castles

Anyway, before knowing the castle of Loarre, it is advisable tour the community of Aragon to appreciate the mark left by the harshness of the Middle Ages on their lands.

The uncertainty, the faith, the anguish, the survival instinct … Aragon was a defensive frontier in a permanent state of alert. The walled towns, the citadels, the towers, the fortified churches and especially the castles that dot the three provinces -Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel- manifest this and remind the traveler of the deep scars inflicted by the past.

In fact, in that sense, castles marked borders. There are them to the north, south, east and west of Aragon. When a foot of land was advanced, a castle was raised to secure it.

The thick walls of the Sádaba castle, for example, from the 12th century, witnessed bloody battles that took place in the northern part of Zaragoza,

In lower Aragon, in Teruel, stands the Alcañiz castle – today a national parador – where the knights of the order of Calatrava were in charge of protecting this Aragonese border and, finally, also in Teruel, the castle of Daroca, today in ruins, it is the largest walled complex in Aragon.



Alcañiz Castle, where today a National Parador operates. Photo Shutterstock

Dominating the Hoya de Huesca

However, today we have set our sights on the province of Huesca and on one of the most beautiful defensive buildings in Spain: Loarre castle.

To “conquer” it, the best thing to do is first explore the territory in which we will have to move. La Hoya is a region of Huesca located between the Pyrenees and the plains of the Ebro valley, whose heart is the city of Huesca.

The landscape is wonderful. The contrast between the immense, almost infinite plains, with the silhouette of the jagged mountain ranges that stretch like a mirage on the horizon is astonishing.

Walk along its many trails, between olive trees, vineyards and almond trees allows you to get away from reality. Its visual simplicity is evocative. You only hear the silence of the blizzard, the flow of the Gállego river in the background and the squawk of some dissatisfied vulture.

Santa Eulalia de Gállego, a find

This getaway has a main protagonist: the castle of Loarre. Although, as in any story worth its salt, the secondary characters are also fundamental.

And in reality, usually, the protagonists do not acquire their most essential strength if the secondary ones are not up to their role. And this is the case. To visit the castle of Loarre, it is advisable to take advantage of two or three days and soak up its surroundings. For this, there are infinite possibilities. Let’s go for some of the essentials.

One of the most outstanding discoveries of this getaway is Santa Eulalia de Gállego or Santolaria, an endearing little town located on the banks of the river Gállego whose narrow and cobbled streets point to the top of the church.

A calm, attentive and meaningful walk is necessary. The views from there of the imposing Riglos de Mallos -another of the essential visits- are superb. And finally, if the plan is to spend a night and enjoy a good gastronomic tribute, the Callejón de Belchite grill hotel, in Ayerbe, is a very wise choice.

Loarre Castle: the most beautiful

From the city of Huesca there are about 35 kilometers to the castle gate, from Zaragoza a little more than 100, and, if we leave Teruel, less than 280. Wherever it is, the question is to get there. From Ayerbe it will take about 20 minutes by car. You go up a winding road from which it is difficult to see the castle.



Loarre Castle is on a rock. Photo Shutterstock

When its towers finally appear in the distance, we understand why King Sancho III of Navarra decided on this location. It is impregnable.

You had to be very incautious to decide to assault him. Aside from the effort of climbing the slope, then a thick wall that surrounds it -except for the rocky part- along 172 meters. Of course, just seeing it should have taken away your desire to take a single step forward.

The castle is seized on a rock, at 1,070 meters high, as if it were an eagle stalking its next prey. Apart from its functionality, it is one of the most beautiful medieval castles in the world; or, at least, from Spain.

This is confirmed by the prestigious National Geographic publication. And it is part of a ranking that has been made with a selection of the 15 most beautiful castles in the world, and, in addition, it has been chosen as the most beautiful castle in Spain among the Instagram followers of the travel publication Lonely Planet.

How to conquer it

Today, however, it is easy to penetrate. The only obstacle is pay the five euros that the entrance costs (if it is a guided tour, seven).

It is very worth it. You have to open and close your eyes continuously. Open them to contemplate reality and close them to mentally visualize how their inhabitants must have lived more than a thousand years ago.

Keep in mind that this fanciful exercise is easier inside this castle, since it is one of the best preserved original Romanesque architecture fortresses of the planet.

It was declared a national monument in 1906 and maintenance works were recently carried out that have turned it into a historical treasure of our time. It is for a reason that year after year it breaks visitor records: in 2019 some 110,000 people crossed its walls.

The castle contains thousands of stories, legends and curiosities. It is advisable to go with a guide to know the small details. It is very interesting.

For example, the symbolism of the monkeys carved on the columns at the entrance. One of them covers his eyes, another his mouth and the third his ears. That meant that everything that happened inside the castle could not be brought outside. Whoever did, would be sentenced to death.

Although this building was created for defensive use, it was also used over the years as royal residence and monastery. And is that once we go up the stairs, we find one of the mysteries of this castle: the vault of the church of San Pedro that houses inside.

There is no other similar. When the king was placed below, he became the representative of the power of god on earth. How could a dome unparalleled possible at that time be raised on top of that steep mountain?

What kind of life was lived in the castle

But the castles not only served as protection and spiritual aid, it was also the place where many people lived, among them soldiers and religious, whose rooms, incidentally, had independent access to the chapel. Once we leave the church, we go down a passage to the pavilions, where the canons lived first and, later, the nobles. If we continue up, we find the dungeons, the wells and the weapons room.

The highest point of the castle, 22 meters high and made up of five floors, is the tower of tribute. In the primitive structure, this tower – also called albarrana – was outside the enclosure. It was linked to the castle and the queen’s tower via a wooden drawbridge that was easily removed in the event of an assault and thus acted as the last inaccessible refuge.

The castle of Loarre was created with the objective of planning outposts in the reconquest of the area with attacks on Bolea, the main Moorish square.

However, once the mission was achieved, the border moved further south and the Montearagón castle was built to take control of the city of Huesca. Loarre then faded into the background and, later on, was abandoned.

Today the castle of Monteraragón is about to be forgotten and that of Loarre remains quite complete and has been transformed into scene of several feature films.

The Kingdom of Heaven, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson and Eva Green is one of them and the one that has catapulted him to media fame. Whoever is interested, you can see this castle at the beginning of the movie and when it ends.

Luis Marti