Liga MX puts more obstacles for promotion and relegation until 2023

The Assembly of Owners of Liga MX approved this Monday the creation and implementation of a Certification and Admission Committee, which will be in charge of analyzing whether the Liga de Expansión MX clubs comply with the Requirements for promotion to First Division.

This was announced by the head of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, after the aforementioned Assembly was held in the morning, in which it was determined that a club can be promoted only until mid-2023, as long as there are at least four certified teams.

Why did they eliminate the rise and fall?

In mid-2020, the Liga MX announced that it would eliminate promotion and relegation for a period of six years, although then he reduced the option so that from mid-2022 there could be a promoted team, with the aim that the teams of the lower category will clean their finances.

However, this time Arriola clarified that the The process to certify the clubs will begin in the football year 2022-23, so that it would be until mid-2023 when there could be a new club in Liga MX, coming from the Expansion League.

“The Assembly authorized us to set up a Certification and Admission Committee that will approve certified teams. In April 2022 it will be summoned to session, it will review the procedures presented by the clubs and this Certification Committee will decide if as of 2023 there are four certified clubs so that promotion can be accessed ”, Arrriola explained.

What does a team need to move up?

That is for an Expansion League team to be promoted to the maximum circuit, it will not only depend on win sports and to comply with the conditions imposed by this Committee, since it will be conditioned to at least three other clubs meet certification requirements to be able to open the ascent window.

The manager, who offered a virtual press conference, said that the teams have until March 2, 2022 to submit the procedures, which will be reviewed by the members of this committee.

“As of April 2022, this Committee will begin to work on the study and review of the procedures presented by the clubs, with the intention that in the 2023-2024 season there are already certified teams to be promoted,” he added.

Padlocks are to avoid irregularities

Arriola recalled that removal of ascent and descent It was determined to prevent risks in the case of some teams that were promoted and did not present evidence of financial control, in addition to that now it is sought that the clubs that intend to reach the MX League meet a stadium in good condition and a host city that guarantees viability.

“From the decision to pause the rise and fall, criticism has been generated in terms of competitiveness, but the objective was the competitiveness of the League and prevent cases of teams that promoted and generated a systemic risk to Liga MX for not having financial controls. This pause determines what the requirements are and also changes the decision from a decision by managers to a decision by teams ”, he added.

They also announced a calendar and rule for ‘foreigners’

In the Assembly of Owners The calendar for the Clausura 2022, which will begin on January 7, and that the Apertura 2022 will end on November 6, was also announced to free the players, since the Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21.

In addition, the owners determined pause a year the decline of foreigners, since for the football year 2022-23, the possibility will be maintained for clubs to register 10 players not trained in Mexico, with the option of having 8 of them on the field. The original idea is that for that cycle there were already 9 registered and 7 on the court.