Lidl prepares for Christmas with these new products

Like every pipe, the company Lidl It seeks to make a difference by placing typically Christmas products on the market. So in this 2021, one of the products most sought after by consumers are christmas sweaters for men.

This product is classified by the company itself as a star product and is becoming one of the most demanded by customers. Proof of this is that Lidl has recently even held raffles for these sweaters.

In addition to these Christmas sweaters for adults, Lidl also has in its catalog other Christmas sweaters for children and other garments to use during the Christmas period.

Lidl’s new flagship product

The new Lidl Christmas sweaters have a market price of only 9.99 euros, from size S to size XL. Specifically, the company has put three sweaters on the market with a different print referring to the Christmas holidays.

Through the following link you can find the different models of Lidl Christmas sweaters for men, in red, green and blue. You can also purchase this product directly through the website, without having to go to any establishment of the company.

In addition, each of these sweaters has unique characteristics that make it an ideal gift for this Christmas and a unique sweater on the market.

The blue model features interwoven LEDs that blink with movement and brighten the jersey. For its part, the red model has a sound and light effect when the reindeer ball is pressed; while the green model also has a sound effect when playing the nutcracker soldier.

Due to the sound and light effects of this sweater, it is not advisable to sleep with them on, as it can wake us up during the night by making an unexpected movement.

In addition, these Lidl sweaters are expressly manufactured so that the electronic elements of the garment can be washed without any problems, although for this it is necessary to follow specific instructions.

How to wash Christmas sweaters

Due to the special characteristics of this garment, Lidl offers a series of tips for washing it without any inconvenience. It must be carried out by machine at a maximum temperature of 40ºC, without using bleaches and not drying in the dryer.

Likewise, the company does not recommend ironing or dry cleaning. This way, you can wash your Lidl sweater correctly.

But in addition, Lidl notes that this product has “contains potentially fatal button batteries if swallowed. With non-replaceable batteries that are hidden inside the product.

In any case, these Lidl jumpers have become one of the star products of Christmas in 2021 and a real claim for all customers.