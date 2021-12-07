Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, surprises by publicly showing her support for the actor

A few hours ago the first look at ‘Killers of the Flower Mooon’, the new film that will unite the tandem of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese from Apple Original.

The first image has been shared by himself Leonardo Dicaprio in their social networks where looks older and haggard than in real life to recreate the character of Ernest Burkhart. Joining him is his co-star Lily Gladstone in the role of his wife Mollie Burkhart.

The news has caused a stir, to which has been added the unexpected publication of DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

The 23-year-old Argentine-American actress and model has been in a relationship with the Oscar-winning actor since 2017, although they have always been very private about his life together and don’t talk about each other on social media.

Now Camila has made a subtle exception for show your support to DiCaprio’s project, sharing on his Instagram Stories the actor’s post with the first look.





Camila Morrone’s support for DiCaprio | Instagram

Camila and Leo appeared in public for the first time last year during the Oscars ceremony, although they did not pose together, but sat next to each other at the gala.

This is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Martin Scorsese’s new film tells of a series of murders that took place in an oil-rich Native American community in the 1920s, territories they dubbed the Reign of Terror. These events lead to a major investigation by the FBI led by agent Tom White who will be played by actor Jesse Plemons.

Mollie Burkhart (Glastone) is an Oklahoma Indian woman who suffers the loss of her sister as a result of these murders. Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) is her husband.

