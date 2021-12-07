Leonardo DiCaprio’s father to make acting debut in long-awaited movie

There is no doubt that the star of The Wolf of Wolf Street It is one of the most important players in the industry. However, he will now have competition from his own family. And is that Leonardo DiCaprio’s father, George DiCaprio, will finally make his film debut.

It should be noted that he is nothing a stranger in the industry, working for years as a producer behind the scenes. But now he will have his first appearance in front of the cameras in one of the most anticipated films of the year, under the direction of Paul Thomas Anderson.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father makes his film debut

Oscar winning actor she is in full promotion of his new film, Don’t look up, under the direction of Adam McKay. However, he is not the only one in his family to have a film released soon. And is that Leonardo DiCaprio’s father will make a guest appearance in the film Licorice Pizza.

And it was confirmed that George DiCaprio will have a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, which is already one of the most acclaimed of the year. In the film, he will play Mr. Jack and will share the screen with the youngest of the Haim sisters, Alana haim, yePhillip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman.

However, everything seems to indicate that not even his son was aware of this facet of his father. “I haven’t seen her yet, but my father, George DiCaprio, has a cameo in the Paul Thomas Anderson film”, Leonardo DiCaprio noted, who celebrated the “good morning” news for the family.

Journalist Kyle buchanan He interviewed Paul Thomas Anderson and the director explained how he got George DiCaprio in his movie. «CI had a picture of a guy who owned a hair salon and sold waterbeds. ‘Who do I know that looks like this?’ and out of nowhere I remembered: ‘Oh, Leo’s dad looks exactly like this.’ “ the filmmaker shared.