Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep’s new comedy hits theaters Thursday, see a preview here

This Thursday, the movie “Do not look up”, the most recent production starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, hits the billboard.

The Netflix film will be seen first in national cinemas thanks to an alliance between the platform and Distribuidora Romaly.

The production is based on the story of two mediocre astronomers, who discover that a meteorite will hit the Earth and decide to go on a media tour to warn humanity about it.

“It’s about Kate, a graduate student, and Randall, her professor, who quickly realize that talking about the end of the world to certain people does not turn out as they expected. Neither the president of the United States nor the presenters of the most watched morning program on television seem to believe what the protagonists of the story have to tell, “the platform advanced.

The cast is complemented by top-tier artists, including Meryl Streep, such as the president of the United States; Jonah Hill is Jason, his son and chief of staff; Cate Blanchett is Brie, a television host, among others.

Adam McKay is the director and also the writer of the comedy.