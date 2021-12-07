León will be crowned in an even final against Atlas

The series for the title of the Apertura 2021 between the second and third place of the regular phase leans slightly in favor of the Fiera

Lion part like favorite to beat Atlas on the final of the Opening 2021 of Mexican soccer. According to the predictions of FiveThirtyEight It will be an even duel in which the emeralds have 51 percent to win the championship, for the 49 percent that the rojinegros have.

León is slightly favorite against Atlas to be the 2021 Apertura champion. Imago7

The numbers are also similar in both clashes they will have for the championship. For the first leg, to be held at the Nou Camp, the locals have a 42 percent chance of winning, by 28 percent of Atlas and 30 percent for the tie.

The odds for the return, which will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, are similar, only they are reversed. 42 percent now goes to Atlas, the 28 for Lion and 30 for the game to end even.

Predictions are not the only thing even in the duel between Atlas and LionDespite the fact that the Guadalajara team were in second place in the regular phase and the Esmeraldas in the third step, both clubs added 29 units, only the goal difference separated them.

Before the Opening 2021, both squads, with five percent, were far from being the favorites to take the championship. They were below Monterrey (21%), Tigres (14%), América (14%), Cruz Azul (14%) and Santos (8%).

Should the prediction of the FiveThirtyEight, Lion he will be proclaimed champion and will reach nine championships in the First Division of Mexican soccer, with which he would reach Cruz Azul. It would only be below América (13), Chivas (12) and Toluca (10).

However, if Atlas manages to break the forecasts, he would get his second star in history and break the 70-year-old malaria, since his first title, the only one so far, was achieved in the 1950/1951 season.