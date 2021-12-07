León Vs Atlas: How much are tickets for the Ida Final at the Nou Camp Stadium?

The Club Leon revealed the cost of tickets to Ida’s game at the End of Opening 2021, facing the Atlas Thursday night.

The exclusive sale for subscribers began this Monday and, as in the entire season, it will be only electronically, either on the page or in the Mobile Tickets application.

Subscribers can buy up to three tickets in an exclusive advantage that will be given on Monday and Tuesday and from Wednesday you can buy tickets without Fierabono, if they are available.

How much are tickets for the Leon Vs Atlas final?

Tickets for the final León Vs Atlas at the Nou Camp They will cost 500 pesos in Sol stands (gates 5 and 10), 900 pesos in Preferential and $ 1,200 in Zone A.

This is an increase of about 30% Regarding the ticket costs for the León Vs Tigres semifinal, played last Saturday and in which tickets were sold between $ 450 and $ 900.

When is the final León Vs Atlas?

The first duel of the final between León and Atlas will be on Thursday December 9 at 9 p.m. at the León Stadium and can be seen live on TV through Fox Sports and on YouTube by Marca Claro.

The Round of the Final will be played on Sunday, December 12 at 20:15 at the Jalisco Stadium, with broadcast on TV Azteca 7.

