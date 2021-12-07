León and Atlas receive notice of veto prior to the final of the Apertura 2021

The Disciplinary Commission did not punish the insults and objects thrown at Gignac, but both teams are threatened by a possible veto if they are repeat offenders.

Leon and Atlas received veto notice for your stadium, due to the invasion of the court by a fan at the end of the engagement. Discriminatory insults or objects thrown at them were not punished. André Pierre Gignac, attacking Tigres, in the second leg.

The Disciplinary Commission did not punish the insults and objects thrown at Gignac, but both teams are threatened by a possible veto if they are repeat offenders.

“The notice of veto It is derived from the invasion of the court by 1 person at the end of both matches, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Coaching Staff at risk. Furthermore, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, ”reported the Disciplinary Commission.

In the stadium of Lion discriminatory insults had been reported against André Pierre Gignac, forward of Tigers, when he had to leave the field for the band, in addition it is observed in videos that different fans throw some objects at him.

In the Mexican Soccer Federation they awaited the report of the commissioner in charge of the match, to find out if these actions could lead to a sanction against the Lion, prior to the final of the Apertura 2021.

In the end, only Atlas and León are punished with a veto notice, but for the “invasion of the court by a person at the end of both matches”.

Atlético Morelia, with three veto games

Atlético Morelia was sanctioned with three veto games, due to the invasion of the court, by “five fans” and added to the fact that the game had to be suspended due to the “anti-discrimination protocol”.

“It is worth mentioning that the sanction is a game and an economic fine for the entry of five fans to the field, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk. Furthermore, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of health protocols. The other two more games of veto are for repeating when discriminatory shouts are presented in the rostrum and having applied all the phases of the anti-discrimination protocol ”, explained the Disciplinary Commission.