La Nación / Históricos del futbol met this afternoon with Horacio Cartes

The former president of the Republic and former sports leader, Mr. Horacio Cartes, held a pleasant meeting with four historical figures of Paraguayan football, Nino Arrúa, Hugo Talavera, Miguel M. Michelagnoli and Justiniano Enciso, who were representing a large group of former players of Paraguayan soccer. The former athletes presented their plans and projects in which they are working to favor former soccer colleagues in the capital and in the interior of the country.

In communication with La Nación, Saturnino “Nino” Arrúa commented that they are working among several of his colleagues, in the creation of an association of ex-footballers and people who were involved in the sports field, such as former technical directors, props, physical trainers, even even former journalists in the sports field. Considering that many of them are going through different needs and even in collective oblivion. It should be noted that the meeting was also attended by Mr. Darío Filártiga, political secretary of the ANR Governing Board.

“We talked about the commitment I have to visit even many of our colleagues who are in the interior of the country, they are going through many needs. So, we are getting together with several colleagues, who have already begun to work on this project, and we decided to approach and speak with Mr. Cartes, who is a great person whom I personally admire a lot, ”he commented.

Likewise, he stressed that during the meeting they also received all the affection and respect that Mr. Cartes has for the historic footballers, which means a lot to the whole group. “Although, Mr. Cartes is not from our time, but we must be grateful, with whom he cares about footballers and who helps Paraguayan football,” he said.

Likewise, Mr. Arrúa stressed that this association that they are seeking to form, they are doing so with the intention of bringing together the largest number of footballers, regardless of the color of the jacket they once wore.

“Our intention is to bring everyone together, without distinction, and treat us all as if they were the best, not only with those who played in the soccer teams in the capital, but also in the interior of the country, they are also our colleagues and they are the ones that concern me the most, and that is what we went to comment to Mr. Cartes ”, he concluded.

