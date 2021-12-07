La Jornada – Passage of Comet Leonard can be seen with the naked eye on December 12

Comet Leonard (C / 2021 A1), which is heading towards the Sun, can be seen with the naked eye on December 12, an event that will be accompanied by a shower of stars, reported specialists from the Institute of Astronomy of UNAM.

Julieta Fierro Gossman, IA researcher and science communicator, explained that comets are frozen objects with different types of rocks, which contain data from the shores of the solar neighborhood.

Leonard comes from an envelope that is very far away in the solar system, called the Oort Cloud, whose objects, unlike planets (which move in the same plane and follow elliptical orbits), can come from any direction.

“Studying comets tells us what our primitive solar system was like, when it was still a cloud of gas that later contracted and flattened to form the largest planets and Earth”,

The expert member of the Mexican Academy of Language explained that they shine as they approach the Sun, because the ice they contain goes directly from solid to gas; that is, it sublimates, forming clouds that sparkle and are seen at greater distances; They give rise to the so-called cauda that always points in the opposite direction to our star.

Leonard C / 2021 A1, who will make his last trip, was discovered by astronomer Greg Leonard, with the help of the Mount Lemmon Observatory (Arizona, United States), in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars. So far there are more than 1,600 observations made by experts that allow us to accurately calculate its trajectory and possibilities of return.

The maximum point of approach to the Earth, he added, will be when it is located 35 million kilometers, which will occur on December 12, a situation that should not cause concern to the population. It will be at that moment when Mexico has the best view of the object. Later it would be possible to observe it on January 15, approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

The also IA researcher, Fernando Ávila Castro, agreed with Julieta Fierro and added that although upon being discovered it was said that it could return in 70,000 or 75,000 years, recent calculations reveal that it will be the last time it will cross the sky near the star. King.

The promoter of the so-called Law of Dark Skies commented that as of December 5 or 6 it will be located in the east, approximately an hour and a half before sunrise; from the 12th, to the west; the best time will be shortly after sunset.

If the forecasts are met, it can be seen with the naked eye in a dark place; however, in cities, a telescope will be required due to light pollution, the researcher said.

In addition to Leonard’s observation, he commented, the Geminid meteor shower will be seen after midnight, from which 60 to 80 meteors per hour are expected. He also suggested a dark site for his sighting.

Ávila Castro emphasized that the main observation would be during the night of Sunday 12, when both phenomena will reach their maximum splendor.