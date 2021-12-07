‘La Casa de Papel’ and Natalie Portman have something in common

Now that the second part of the fifth season from ‘The Money Heist’ (last December 3) and that we honestly still cannot overcome, we decided that we have to talk about Tokyo: one of the characters that most inspire us and that also pays tender homage to Natalie Portman in one of his most iconic roles. Read on to find out what is the connection between Ursula Corberó and the Oscar-winning actress.

What is the relationship between Natalie Portman and ‘La Casa de Papel’?

According to the trivia site of the famous specialist film portal IMDb, the character from Tokyo is inspired by the character that launched to fame Natalie Portman on the film from 1994 ‘Léon: The Professional‘.

This film was the great debut of the actress, when she was only 13 years old, it is still currently a production admired by the public and critics. The plot of this film focuses on the story of a little girl, who after her family was brutally besieged by a corrupt DEA agent, found refuge in an Italian hit man who saw in her a reason to love life and have a family.

If you haven’t seen this movie, you should put it on your to-do list!

Things that Tokio and Mathilda from ‘León the Professional’ have in common

If you already saw this film maybe you already noticed some of the similarities between Mathilda (character of Natalie Portman) and Tokyo (the protagonist of Ursula Corberó on ‘The Money Heist‘) and the first and most obvious point is haircut ‘bob’ with fringes (of course, in beautiful shiny black hair).

This look, which reflects delicacy and ferocity, has become a very popular cut thanks to this charismatic character from Natalie Portman (who confesses that it made her feel sexualized as a child, which affected her safety). According to the Spanish actress, that role of Natalie was his great inspiration from the first moment he stepped into the shoes of Tokyo

Why did Úrsula Corberó want to have Natalie Portman’s haircut?

“So we were doing costume fittings and seeing what would work. I thought to myself, very short bangs and a cut as if Mathilda really gave the character a mean look through her eyes. And then I came to the session in which we were making the costumes and I realized that the whole wall was full of images of Mathilda and it was wonderful, “confessed Úrsula Corberó.

Their personality similarities in the series and the movie

The second similarity between them (which is not by chance at all) is that being brave is one of the great Lessons from Úrsula Corberó as Tokio in ‘La Casa de Papel’ and also from Natalie Portman in ‘León: the Professional’. Both girls see a father figure in their crime teachers: Mathilda find refuge, love and protection in Lion (Jean Reno’s character), as well as Tokyo has a strong bond with The teacher (played by Álvaro Morte, his mentor and guardian angel).

Tokio and Mathilda share some similarities, even in their accessories (like choker necklaces). TAMARA ARRANZ

Now that you know one more fact about this spectacular Serie Spanish, we highly recommend doing a marathon from start to finish ‘The Money Heist’ During this winter break, we promise you will love it.