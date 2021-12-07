Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Christmas slippers

Does the Kardashian Trick to Have a Wasp Waist Really Work?

We do not hide: our head is in the maximum Christmas ‘mood’. For some time now, we have been thinking that, finally, the most special moment of the year was coming by watching movies and betting on themed manicures, among other things. Now that the ‘celebs’ are also in full swing, there is no going back. We have been inspired a lot when it comes to party ‘looks’, but if these days you bet more on ‘comfy’, then you have to sign the shoes that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have just released.

They are the most ‘goals’ couple of 2021 and they have given us a series of moments that culminated in the spectacular request for the drummer’s hand to the businesswoman a few weeks ago. Now both They have declared themselves Christmas fans with their latest house slippers And, luckily, you too will be able to copy them if you like them as much as we do, as there are some very similar ones on Amazon. Ready for the crush?

Kourtney kardashianInstagram

Kourtney has published a ‘story’ in which they both appear walking with these Santa Claus slippers. Hello? They are the most ‘cute’ and, in addition, they seem to be very comfortable and super hot. Come on, a good Christmas investment in every rule. Of course, upon seeing them, we have set to work to find a model similar to that of the couple and thus be able to imitate them and … good luck! We have found these on Amazon that are the most.

It is these sneakers that combine the elf shape with the Santa Claus costume. A unisex model that you can wear both alone and with your best friend or your partner. You choose!

