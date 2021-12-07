Khloé Kardashian believed Tristan Thompson would trade for her

After the scandal that revealed that Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-partner, is a father for the third time and this time with his personal trainer, it has been revealed that Kim’s sister is devastated because she believed that he would change.

Tristan and Khloé are parents to 3-year-old True, but the basketball player has another 4-year-old son with another ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. One of the reasons that separated the media couple was, precisely, an infidelity of the NBA star.

According to a source from “People” magazine, Khloé accepted that while her friends were telling her not to go back with him, she listened to their feelings because she thought she would change. “She is a great person and wants to see the positive in people.”

In March of this year, Khloé kardasdhian and Tristan thompson They found out to the public that they had plans to become parents again with the frozen fertilized eggs they both saved because another pregnancy would be dangerous for her.

“I have a girl and two boys,” the socialite confessed to her sister Kim, noting that she would like little True to have a sister first. “I think girls need sisters, so I would make a boy next. I want the girls to be of a similar age,” the businesswoman also said at the time.

In these months of quarantine due to the health crisis, Khloé was afraid that Tristan would be the same as always. “I knew things would change as soon as I got back to the NBA. I was hoping that he would stay true and loyal to her,” the source said.