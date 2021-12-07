Keanu Reeves commented on what it means to replay the character of Neo in Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest action stars in the world, a man who is known for his kind and outspoken nature as well as his tendency to cast fan-favorite roles.

These days, amid a major resurgence in his career, Reeves is gaining more fans than ever for his role in John wick and for his iconic Neo character.

Related news

Plus, with the actor set to reprise one of his biggest roles of all time, many people are turning to the internet to discuss what to expect when the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise hits the big screen. In 2020, Reeves himself spoke about what it was like for him to put on Neo’s iconic shoes again.

Keanu Reeves attends the presentation of the movie “John Wick: Blood Pact” (John Wick: Chapter 2) in Tokyo, Japan today, June 13, 2017. The film hits Japanese screens on July 7. EFE / Franck Robichon

Keanu Reeves became world famous after his role in ‘The Matrix’

By 1999, Keanu Reeves was already an established Hollywood star. He had appeared in high profile movies like Speed next to Sandra Bullockand The devil’s advocate next to Al Pacino; However, that was the year he became a massive superstar, when the first movie in The Matrix franchise was released.

In the role of the cybercriminal and computer programmer Neo, Reeves earned great acclaim from critics, even from those who had spoken negatively about his acting talent in previous years.

Reeves reprized the role of Neo in the two films that followed, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. He has remained closely associated with the franchise, and for many, Neo’s character is one of the greatest movie characters of all time. With a highly anticipated fourth film set to release in late 2021, viewers are delighted to once again see Reeves in the role that helped propel his career to incredible heights.

What did Keanu Reeves say about reprising the role of Neo?

Keanu Reeves / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT

In an August 2020 report from Interview magazine, Keanu Reeves gave his thoughts on reprising the role of Neo. When asked how different he felt playing a character like Neo compared to a character like Bill from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves said: “I would say there are more similarities than differences in the sense that you are taking who the character was.” in their history and internalizing it to where they are now. It’s kind of a traditional job in that sense. In terms of how it felt, I’d say it was a first, because I haven’t really had a chance to do that. The only way you could feel that was to have the circumstance to do it … So it’s quite extraordinary. “

Reeves said it felt “Strange” at times, to transform into the character of Neo, and said: “We wake up as who we are, but there are so many things that we have lived in the past and that continuity of me. And in this one, you just don’t do that every day. So it’s almost like, ‘So if you woke up and you were 20 years older, what do you think you would do? You are actually doing that. You’re waking up 20 or 30 years later, playing that person, and they missed all of that. So it’s cool. “

Keanu Reeves poses upon his arrival at the world premiere of “Toy Story 4” at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, this Tuesday, the 11th. The film opens in the US on the 21st of December. June. EFE / NINA PROMMER

What is known about the fourth movie of ‘Matrix’?

Very little information has been released about the upcoming Matrix movie, and that it is the first in the franchise since 2003.

Details on the plot have yet to be released, with several key cast members claiming that the production has been kept under wraps to maintain secrecy and to create a more engaging and dynamic cinematic experience.