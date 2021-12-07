Keanu Reeves assures that he has been married to Winona Ryder for 30 years “in the eyes of God”

Keanu reeves He is one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood, and in these moments his name only resonates, although it has little to do with his films, but rather for a moment that marked his life and that of Winona Ryder, ago 30 years.

The couple of actors have been involved throughout these three decades in a rumor that continues today, and it is if they were really married after they were part of the cast of ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’. A movie in which both were the protagonists of a marriage ceremony officiated by authentic pastors.

An event that Winona herself already confirmed previously, and about which Keanu Reeves has just been asked in an interview with ‘Esquire’, where he has reconfirmed the news. “We did a complete scene of the ceremony with royal priests. Winona says we are, Francis Ford Coppola says we are, so I guess we are married under God’s eyes“He has confessed in his speech, following the statements of his co-star and his director.

They have separate relationships

However, and to the sadness of many, it should be noted that, despite her joking statements, there is only a friendship relationship, and that is that Winona Ryder currently maintains a love relationship of a decade with Scott mackinlay Hahn.

For his part, Keanu Reeves also has a relationship with another woman, with the renowned plastic artist Alexandra Grant, with whom he passed through the altar of truth in 2018.

In addition, the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ wanted to talk about the rumors that bring him closer to the universe Marvel, of those who said that “It would be an honor. There are some incredible directors and visionaries. They are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. It would be great to be a part of that.“.