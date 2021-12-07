Kate Winslet tells that it took her 2 years to return to her natural tone after becoming a redhead for ‘Titanic’ | News

Who have seen Titanic they will surely remember Kate winslet as a beautiful redhead, a look that although many would have sworn was natural, it was not. The actress dyed her light brown hair to play Rose, the high society girl who conquered Jack aboard the ocean liner. What few know is that the character did not necessarily require copper hair, however, the interpreter was in favor of giving it this distinctive touch by undergoing a daring color change. “Rose was never described as a redhead, and I remember the first conversation with (director) Jim Cameron about her hair color,” Kate recalled in an interview for ELLE. “He asked: ‘How would you feel if we did something really sassy with her hair?‘I wanted it to be red, but an unusual, deep red, and I was very excited about it,’ said Winslet, whose performance in this film earned her a Best Actress nomination. However, at the time of agreeing to such a radical change of look, he did not know that it would take him a long time to recover the original tone of his hair. “I wasn’t counting on how difficult it would be to get back to my natural hair color after filming. It took me almost two years.”revealed. The interpreter also recalled that maintaining Rose’s curly look was a challenge given the conditions in which it was recorded. Titanic. “My hair is not naturally wavy, so it had to be curled every day and it was impossible to maintain because there was water around us.”he commented. “We were filming in a series of tanks, so the water was always in the air and that was a problem for everyone’s hair,” he explained. The actress is not afraid of changes in her hair, because even she has encouraged herself to be her own stylist, just as she did in confinement, when going to the beauty salon was impossible. “I dyed my own hair twice during the confinement last year, just a little on the top because my hair is brown.”he told the UK edition of Vogue the interpreter, who has made blonde her favorite tone in recent years.