‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Bryce Dallas Howard flees from a dinosaur in the first official image

Next year the dinosaurs will once again rule the Earth. Or at least the cinemas. In June ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is finally released, the last installment of the trilogy starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in which men once again dared to be god with a new theme park with real dinosaurs. After the events of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, dinosaurs roam the world at ease. Colin Trevorrow returns in the direction of what promises to be the biggest movie in ‘Jurassic Park’.

Total Film magazine has released the first official image of the film in which we see Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) with the water around her neck, literally. The ex-park manager turned dinosaur rights advocate dives into swampy water with a terrified face as we see the claws of a dinosaur from behind. And we don’t have to see it in its entirety to know that it is quite dangerous.

More than just cameos

This is the first glimpse we have of the film, beyond the prologue they released a few days ago in which we saw a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack a drive-in movie theater. Colin Trevorrow signs the script with Emily Carmichael and has stated that ‘Dominion’ will be “a movie very different from anything we’ve seen before” and a film much more rooted in nature advances: “We have seen many documentaries about nature. I have seen a lot ‘Planet Earth’. The film relies on the interpretation of animals and their natural reaction”. It also emphasizes that the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, from the original trilogy, is not a simple cameo: “They have as much screen time in the movie as Bryce and Chris. They are not together all the time, but we follow the two stories to the same degree, and you have a feeling that they are going to collide at some point … There is tension. It’s not necessarily structured in the way Hollywood movies are usually structured, but it works. “ Trevorrow assures.

On June 10, 2022 we will meet again with Owen, Claire, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. The film also stars BD Wong as Henry Wu, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood.