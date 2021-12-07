Jorge Vergara and how he took away the awards in Chivas: are they prostitutes?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 08:08:55





It is no secret to anyone that Jorge Vergara (yep) didn’t beat around the bush and used to say things up front. And to prove an anecdote that was revived on social networks, where the then owner of Chivas revealed that upon his arrival at the club he decided to take away the bonuses from the players, situation that caused a lot of anger among the footballers.

Nevertheless, Vergara explained at the time that he did it because I did not see fair that the players were awarded just to win, win or draw a game, when it was his obligation.

“I came to the first meeting and said: ‘just tell me one thing, are you gamblers or prostitutes?’ So I told them. I told them that they charged money for playing and winning, it turns out that here they give them prizes for drawing, for winning, All that was left was for them to give them a prize for losing. The awards are over“, said the then owner of the Sacred Flock in a TV Azteca program.

“They are lucky, they are privileged in this country, they have a career that anyone would like, and besides that, do I have to pay them a premium? Premiums are over. There was a lot of courage, but then understanding came“added Vergara, who died in November 2019.

I was willing to share the profits

Jorge Vergara explained in that interview, that in the same talk with the players he let them see that was willing to share financial success with them that could get to the club, but for that the jugadores had to first do something important on the court.

“I told them: ‘The day that I achieve through its success to raise money in Chivas, we will gladly distribute itWe’ll see in what proportions, but we’re going to distribute it, ‘”he said.