Johnny Depp would not have everything lost with Jack Sparrow and they would give him a new chance

It has been only a couple of months since Johnny Depp’s career began to unravel and although it seemed that the actor would not again have a chance in big-name productions, as he was used to, a new report assures that not everything it is lost to him.

International media have reported that after permanently removing Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean 6Disney is now reconsidering the actor’s return to feature film, playing the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow.

New reports are emerging stating that a U-turn of the Mouse House is being considered for its seemingly lost role on the Pirates series. The report says that ‘Disney is reconsidering the resurgence of the actor in its franchise,’ “reported the British media. Express.

As detailed by that medium, this is due to the great pressure that the followers of the 57-year-old actor have made through an Internet petition that so far more than half a million people have signed, in which they ask that he be given a Another opportunity for Depp to play Jack in the sixth film of the hit series, which the actor has starred in since 2003.

In addition to this, some colleagues in the saga, as well as producer Jerry Bruckheimer, have also made their own with Disney.

However, the way in which the actor would return would not be the favorite for the followers, because according to the British media, it would not be exactly as the protagonist, nor to stay in the future films of the franchise.

“It was recently confirmed that the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie collection will star Margot Robbie, and the entire cast has been rumored to change as well. With Robbie now directing the ship, it would make sense for Sparrow to return to the series to hand over the keys to the Black Pearl, ”he says.

Until now Disney has not confirmed the news, so until now Margot Robbie continues to appear as the new protagonist of the sixth film.

Depp’s career decline began after he sued the British media for defamation The Sun, in 2018, which featured him as a violent husband with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In November of the previous year, after several weeks of hearings, the actor lost his trial.

According to the judge in charge of the case, Andrew Nicol, the outlet wrote something “substantially true.” Since then he has lost contracts and multiple doors have been closed, which was exactly what the actor was trying to avoid when he sued the newspaper.

The first of them was Warner Bros. who asked him to renounce his role as Gellert Grindelwad in the saga Fantastic animals. This was confirmed by the actor himself on social networks.

“My determination remains strong and I intend to prove that the accusations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined at this time, “he said.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. Their relationship was quite high-profile and turbulent.

Pirates of the Caribbean It is one of the largest movie franchises, which has managed to raise more than $ 4,000 million around the world, and in large part it is due to the role that Depp plays.