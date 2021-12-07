Johnny Depp: What do the actor’s children do?

The story between Johnny depp and the actress and model Vanessa paradisAccording to the actor’s words, it was love at first sight. The relationship lasted almost 14 years and they had two children: Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp.

They met in Paris in 1998 and on May 27, 1999 their first daughter, Lily-Rose, was born. It should be noted that the couple decided to establish the south of France as their place of residence after learning of the arrival of the first member of the family.

The young woman is 22 years old and has followed in her parents’ footsteps, because she is involved in the fashion industry, as she is an ambassador for Chanel, which has made her one of the youngest to be part of a campaign for the firm.

It has also been played as an actressHis first participation was in 2014, in Trusk, then he was part of Yoga Hosers (2016, and he was part of Planetarium with Natalie Portman, from La Danseuse (2016), Faithful Lover (2018), The King (2019); Dreamland (2020) and Voyagers (2021).

The second son of the American actor is Jack John Cristopher Depp III was born on April 9, 2002. Upon the arrival of her second child, Vanessa Paradis declared that her children were the priority and that she was happy for the way her life had been transformed.

Of Jack, 19 years old, the information is less, because he has led a life far from the spotlight compared to his sister and parents.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. Draw very well. He is also very good at music. You have a good sense for it. Apart from school plays and other things, he has not shown any desire to become an actorJohnny Depp said. In addition, he indicated that the young man is simple and discreet.

