Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: new chapter of Hollywood’s longest divorce

Johnny Depp, American actor, producer and musician, has made headlines lately due to his complicated separation with his ex-wife, the actress. Amber heard. The couple, who met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and married in 2015, have been the focus of scandal since, since their divorce and until today, the dramas and rumors continue to revolve around both of them.

After the divorce, Amber Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor claiming in his court statement that he had verbally and physically abused her during their relationship. In addition, these actions would have generally been carried out under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For his part Depp it denied this and claimed that it was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution.” An agreement was finally reached and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

Strangely after the separation, Amber dismissed the restraining order and both issued a statement saying their “relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always tied by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent to cause physical harm or emotional. ”The actor paid Heard a $ 7 million settlement, which he pledged to donate to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. However, the dramas do not end since in 2019 Johnny depp sued Heard for defamation due to an opinion piece the actress wrote about her experiences leaving an abusive relationship, published by The Washington Post.

Finally, Depp he also filed a defamation lawsuit against the company that publishes The Sun, calling him a “wife beater” in an article. The case had the actor and Amber testifying for several days. The final resolution issued by the Superior Court of Justice was that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence reported by Heard they were “substantially true.” Recently, the appeal of Johnny to overturn the verdict was rejected by the Court of Appeals in March this year.

The British Court of Appeals has rejected the plaintiff’s appeal to the ruling as the additional evidence that Johnny filed for appeal. The attorney for Depp exposed as “new evidence” the fact that Amber heard He would not have donated the $ 7 million in divorce proceeds to charities in the United States, as he had promised. However apparently this would not have been sufficient for the Court of Appeal.