Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: new chapter of Hollywood’s longest divorce

Johnny Depp, American actor, producer and musician, has made headlines lately due to his complicated separation with his ex-wife, the actress. Amber heard. The couple, who met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and married in 2015, have been the focus of scandal since, since their divorce and until today, the dramas and rumors continue to revolve around both of them.

After the divorce, Amber Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor claiming in his court statement that he had verbally and physically abused her during their relationship. In addition, these actions would have generally been carried out under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For his part Depp it denied this and claimed that it was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution.” An agreement was finally reached and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

