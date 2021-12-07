Johnny Depp again denounced Amber Heard and now he must prove the truth

The actor once again denounced his ex-wife for a very delicate situation and now he will have to face a judge with all the evidence. Look at the reason for the new lawsuit!

The race of Johnny depp has been frustrated in recent years after it started a legal dispute with Amber heard, with crossed denunciations of violence and defamation. At the moment we will have to wait until the final resolution of the case, but The actor filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife, for something that he still could not really prove that he did, and accuses her of having lied to a children’s hospital.

After losing the defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, the trajectory of the Jack Sparrow interpreter has collapsed and different production companies have canceled it. This happened both in Warner Bros. when he was dissociated from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals, like in Disney, who from the inside have already stated that they no longer want him in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

There is no doubt that his reputation has dropped to the last level, but his fans support him at all times and trust that he always tells the truth. That is why fans will closely follow the new complaint. According to the magazine report People, Johnny claims that Amber has never donated the $ 7 million from her divorce settlement to Los Angeles Children’s Hospital as promised and asks the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to act to investigate her..

Depp returns to this issue, after his lawyers raised the same thing earlier this year. There they revealed that The heads of the California sanitarium sent a letter in 2019 to ask if the actress would keep her word, since according to the records she did make a donation, but for $ 100,000, far from the $ 7 million raised from the get-go.

On the defense side of Heard affirm that He did nothing dishonest with his donations to charities and he “promised to pay for 10 years”, something they added was understood by the ACLU. The truth is So far there is no evidence of the actress’s commitment to the Children’s Hospital, and added to the words of the directors of the establishment, it leaves many doubts.