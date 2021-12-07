“John Wick 4”: Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Keanu Reeves’ Long-awaited Saga

“John wick 4”Continues to summon great stars of action movies. This time an American media has confirmed the incorporation of the Japanese martial artist and actor Hiroyuki Sanada to the cast led by Keanu reeves.

The middle “Deadline “ revealed that Sanada has completed negotiations to appear in the saga of the famous and deadly assassin John wick joining the team already made up of Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Wesley Snipes and Bill Skarsgård.

Although the plot of this fourth installment has not yet been revealed, it has been shared that “John wick 4”Will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. In addition, it marks the return of director Chad Stahelski who had a few words about the entrance of the Japanese actor.

Having long admired Hiroyuki as an actor and an action actor, I am thrilled and honored to welcome him into the family. John wickStahelski pointed out.

Other movies

This would not be the first time Hiroyuki Sanada and Keanu reeves They work together since in 2013 they starred in the movie “47 Ronin: The Legend of the Samurai”.

Sanada has also participated in 2021’s “Mortal Kombat” playing one of the most popular roles in the video game saga: Scoppio, a warrior who after being killed is trapped in the underworld and tries to come back to life to take revenge.

He has also participated in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, one of Netflix’s most popular films, in which he plays a millionaire businessman who hires mercenaries to enter a city full of zombies.

Confirmed actors

Donnie Yen, a performer known for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the cult series Ip Man, also joined the cast led by Keanu reeves, “John Wick 4”.

According to Deadline, “Yen will play an old friend of Reeves’ main hit man John Wick, who shares his story and many of his enemies.”

On the other hand, Japanese singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama also joins the cast marking her big screen debut.

