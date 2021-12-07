Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the meaning of her song ‘On my way’ | Marry Me | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Jennifer Lopez is closing in style in 2021, because to his professional success is added how well he is doing in love next to Ben affleck , with whom he resumed his relationship after 17 years apart. As long as you feel your Romance “Is really meant to be” And she has all her hopes set on ensuring that the second chance for ‘Bennifer’ is for life, the singer used her Instagram account to promote the ballad again ‘On my way’, main theme of the film ‘Marry me’, making a brief reflection of the reason that makes it so special for her.

After having spent the fall separated from her children and her boyfriend due to her busy schedule, she is filming her new production in Vancouver, Canada ‘The Mother’, JLo returned to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family. In addition to this, time was given to have a romantic dinner with the actor from ‘Batman’ which ended with several minutes of awkwardly posing in front of the paparazzi due to a problem with the valet parking of the exclusive ‘Spagos’ restaurant in Beverly Hills.

JLo happy next to Ben Affleck

While they plan what Christmas will be like as a family where Jennifer Lopez will join Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of Ben affleck, to share with all her children, an informant indicated that the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ feels that with her boyfriend “They are doing very well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels like it’s really meant to be. “.

And it is that love returned with force to the life of Max and Emme’s mother in 2021 when she began to communicate with whoever her boyfriend was in 2002, this in the middle of the crisis with Alex Rodríguez, with whom she officially ended in April.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their love after being separated for 17 years and already plan to spend Christmas as a family, together with the children from their previous marriages. (Photo: AFP)

The special meaning of ‘On my way’

For 2022 the premiere of “Marry me”, the romantic comedy that Jennifer Lopez stars with Owen Wilson and Maluma. The main theme is ‘On my way’ and a few hours after the premiere of the official video, scheduled for December 2, the singer used her Instagram account to express how special it is for her.

“This song means a lot to me … in more ways than you will ever know … It’s about faith and belief in every step of your journey … And it makes me so happy that it’s touching all of their hearts too! !! “, wrote about the soundtrack that he performed live a few days ago at the American Music Awards.

‘On my way’ talks about how each heartbreak and each broken heart was a path pointing directly and “Taking me home”, then “I was on my way to you”, something that more than one fan interprets as everything he lived with Alex Rodríguez until he met Ben Affleck again.

And it is that a while ago, during an interview with Apple Music, the singer indicated that “I’m super happy, I’ve never been better (…) I’ve really come to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. I think once you get to that place, incredible things happen. Things you never imagined in your life happening again “.

The song is also a return to the romantic ballads that JLo left for a moment to make his way into Latin and urban sounds.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.