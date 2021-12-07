Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck approach the year of relationship

17 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They broke off their engagement due to intense media pressure that gave them no room for privacy. Then each one went on with their lives, far apart from each other, but at the end of 2020 they surprised all the fans when photos of them kissing were released.

The actors met in 2002 during the filming of the movie “Gigi”, in which both were protagonists and, as Jennifer Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd, they became good friends. The following year he separated and did not hesitate to go in search of his colleague, whom he had an instant crush on when he met him.

Soon after the relationship became public and they became a “super couple” of popular culture, to the point that they began to be called “Bennifer“, a term that later found its way into urban dictionaries. Actors were all the rage wherever they went and were always the stars on the red carpets.

Source: Cordon Press.

Their love was brief but intense and Ben affleck He proposed to Jennifer Lopez with an incredible diamond ring valued at two and a half million dollars. But constant pressure from the media and an alleged infidelity on the part of the actor made it all come to an end, and in 2004 they announced their separation.

“She was left heartbroken after their breakup, though at the time she felt she had no choice but to cancel their engagement. They were at very different times. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben didn’t want to give up on her life. single. In the end, he got tired of waiting, even though breaking up with him broke his heart, “said a source close to the singer.

In July 2004, Jennifer Lopez she married her great friend Marc Anthony with whom she had twins Maximilian and Emme in February 2008. Their marriage was one of the most mediatic in the world and they showed themselves to be very happy, but the relationship did not work and in 2011 they divorced in good terms, even today they are still friends.

After many affairs, in 2017 JLo confirmed her relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, whom she had met in 2004. They both used social media to express their love and everyone believed it was the perfect relationship, until they got engaged in 2019 and celebrated the news with a party in Italy . However, in 2020 they separated due to an alleged infidelity of him.

Source: @jlo

As to Ben affleck, in October 2004 he began a relationship with actress Jennifer Garner whom he married the following year in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then they had three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner. The relationship ended in 2015 and at the time of signing the divorce, the actor expressed that it was the “most painful” experience.

Between 2017 and 2018, he had a relationship with television producer Lindsay Shookus, and in 2020 he began dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas, but they separated the following year. This coincided with the same year that JLO broke up with Rodríguez and recently a fact that few knew emerged: in these years Bennifer still kept in contact via email.

It is almost a year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship, they look happier than ever and are already looking for a home to live together (everything indicates that it will be California). “It is not a casual relationship. They are taking it very seriously and want it to last,” they said from their closest environment and also revealed that the interpreter of “On the floor” is “impressed” with the attitude of the actor and that he love the new version of him.

Will this time be forever?