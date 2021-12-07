Jennifer Lawrence suffers a serious mishap while filming with an eye injury

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has suffered a serious mishap on the set of ‘Don’ look up‘, the new film in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. During the recording, a controlled explosion occurred that caused countless crystals to explode through the air ending one of them hitting Lawrence’s face, specifically one of his eyes, as they have revealed TMZ and Boston Globe.

The last of these media assured that the extent of the interpreter’s injury was not clear and that it had only been possible to see how he covered his face moments before the health workers arrived, although they emphasize that the director was forced to stop the recording. For its part, the portal TMZ reported that Jennifer had suffered a bulky cut on one of her eyelids that had caused a trail of abundant blood it slid down his face to the set floor.

And, following his information, Lawrence was inside a restaurant waiting for a window to explode as part of the film, but nothing went according to plan and a crystal went straight into the actress’s eye, that during some anguished moments saw how it did not stop bleeding.

Finally, TMZ assures that since the production of the tape they slip that fortunately “it was not so bad“As expected at first, which would indicate that Jennifer closed her eye before the glass reached and only impacted the eyelid causing a milder injury, which does not detract one iota from the intensity of the scare that was carried away.

In ‘Don’t look up’, Jennifer and Leonardo DiCaprio give life to two astronomers who are in charge of undertaking a media tour so that the whole world knows that a meteorite will hit the Earth in six months. The cast also includes big names like Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Ariana Grande. However, and despite the fact that from the direction they have put all their efforts, the film is long delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now because of Jennifer’s accident, although presumably filming will resume shortly.

For its part, Lawrence adds a new moment to forget just a couple of months after his family’s Kentucky farm caught fire. Fortunately, neither his family nor his animals suffered personal injury, but they acknowledged being “in mourning for the loss of years of hard work and memories.”