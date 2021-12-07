Jennifer Lawrence after working with Ariana Grande: “What she does is so different to me” eint | Shows

Jennifer Lawrence surprised by revealing to be a fan of Ariana Grande. The actress was very grateful to the interpreter of “Dangerous woman” for giving her the opportunity to work alongside her in the film Don’t look up. In addition, she explained that she felt very impressed with the young woman, since they both have different professions.

“I think being around Ariana Grande impacted me even more. It is that our world does not usually mix with that of musicians and what she does is so different to me “ , expressed the actress in an interview for Entertainmet Tonight.

In addition, he said that he would like to release his own record material and joked that he hopes to have the support of the singer. “Ariana and I sound similar, I’d even say I sound better. Soon something will occur to me, you will see it, “said the star of The Hunger Games with a laugh.

Meryl Streep is the best actress, says Lawrence

After expressing her excitement for having worked with Ariana Grande, the young woman highlighted Meryl Streep’s acting career. “The best actress in history. Let’s see, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived and when you see her in person you realize that right away. There is no doubt ”, indicated for the program.

Jennifer Lawrence prefers not to talk about her pregnancy

The movie star has made it clear that she does not want her pregnancy to be a topic of conversation for the press or social media. On the eve of the premiere of her new movie Don’t look up on Netflix, Jennifer Lawrence was encouraged to testify about her state of pregnancy. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives as much as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel that this begins with not including them in this part of my work, “he said.