Jennifer Aniston’s draconian ‘beauty routine’ confirms there are no beauty secrets

Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and she looks great. Great not only for the age metrics, but great overall. But the brightness of his face and the firmness of each of his muscles are not only the result of privileged genetics, not even of that usual combination, favorite of the famous, which is to sleep well and drink plenty of water. Aniston’s wonderful body is the result of the best cosmetics, but also of expensive treatments, the joint work of a whole team of professionals and many hours a day of dedication on the part of the actress.

This weekend an article from Vogue Briton collected all their essentials, which are many and not cheap. For the face, at home he resorts to a facial routine in which there is no lack of sun protection, 111Skin masks (85 euros at Sephora), supplements, Jillian Dempsey tools (gold-plated, for 215 euros) … but also the usual treatments of the best facialists in the world (she usually goes to Melanie Simon or Joanna Czech). Her hair is handled by colorist Michael Canalé and hairdresser Chris McMillan, who once sculpted the famous ‘Rachel cut’. The make-up Angela Levin and her eyebrows are taken over by Anastasia Soare. The best of each house. His body is not casual either: he practices a mix of boxing, yoga and cardio every day that he complements with a bicycle, elliptical and a treadmill at home. In addition, always finish your workouts with a sauna and accompany all this with a healthy diet. Some habits that have become a way of life and explain the impeccable result. What is surprising is that it is one of the few that confesses the process and dares to demystify the ‘star body’.

Until not so long ago celebritiesAlmost unanimously, they attributed their perfect faces to the cocktail of water and sleep. But that time, in which they were a kind of celestial bodies that levitated through Hollywood, is over. It turns out that that image was exhausted when they opened the doors of their mansions to social networks, which brought them closer to ordinary mortals. That is why it is perhaps surprising that many continue to impute the glow to a specific habit or product. Especially if they are from their own firms, now that they all have that. “The famous must be more sincere about their beauty routines if they are going to sell treatment products,” they pointed out in Insider a few weeks ago. And it is that if the utopia of the perfect body is hardly acceptable, when they pull it to sell their products, the story becomes something of an ethical nature.

Jennifer Lopez, also sensational and Aniston’s fifth, gave a bizarre interview to Elle on the occasion of the launch of his beauty firm, JLo Beauty, in which he pulled the pernicious argument of “if you want, you can.” Specifically, the singer confessed that her beauty secret is that every morning she repeats that she is young and eternal. “I live a beautiful and adventurous life with my children, we are all healthy, always. These things that you learn to say to yourself create a positive dialogue in your head that makes you a beautiful person on the inside, which keeps a person beautiful on the outside ”. Also, that you have the face you deserve because “you have to be a nice and beautiful person inside if you want your face to reflect that. You become what you think and how you act ”. With a similar argument, she answered the followers who accused her of hiding using botox. “Being more positive, kind and exemplary to others” will help you “stay young and beautiful.”

She’s not the only owner of a thriving beauty firm using fuzzy arguments. In 2019, to promote Kylie Skin, filter queen Kylie Jenner dared to say in a video that her flawless skin was the result of using only her brand’s products. The video has more than 10 million views and comments have had to be deactivated. It’s hard to be celebrity Today, surely everything was easier when the famous were limited to being the face of a perfume. And when everything that surrounded them was hidden behind the glow of the idealization of the character.