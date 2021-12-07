Jennifer Aniston shows us the formula that does not fail with mom jeans

Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best, as demonstrated by Jennifer Aniston, who is an authority when it comes to wearing baggy jeans.

Jennifer Aniston He found his favorite model of jeans in the nineties and has not stopped wearing them ever since. His preferences, as far as the most democratic pants in our wardrobe are concerned, have remained constant, putting baggy models in the first place over the ones. skinny. We have seen this since the series that launched her to stardom, ´Friends´.

Who was obsessed with the style of Jennifer Aniston in the 90s comedy you know that Rachel Green’s looks with mom jeans, are as valid today as they were then, more than twenty years later. Flared, boyfriend and straight Jeans, have been another of his safe bets to create combinations that are proof of the passage of time, usually betting on other basic wardrobe items, without getting too complicated.

Jennifer Aniston keeps you pragmatic when combining mom jeans, without complicated patterns or excessive volumes. In general, he usually opts for plain denim models, without washes or decorative details, although on occasions he has come to wear slightly torn or folded pants in the hem. For a few decades, their bets to wear them point to plain T-shirts, shirts or blazers.

He shared a video on his Instagram account in which he exemplifies this. At clip short featured celebrity demonstrating how to apply dry moisturizer to celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin’s hair, advised by photographer Chris McMillan. At, Jennifer Aniston take some mom jeans in light denim with marked pockets. She combines them with a black turtleneck blouse with long sleeves.

The spring-summer 2022 collections have given the versatile a break mom jeans, to opt for the very low-rise models that accompanied us during the 2000s. However, due to their timeless shape, these are not going anywhere anytime soon. For autumn-winter 2021 we saw flashes of this silhouette parade for Alberta Ferretti, Bodgar, Armani Exchange, Celine or Closed. Closed, the German fashion brand, for example, does the same as Jennifer Aniston and bet on the mom jeans in simple combinations, resorting to white shirts oversize and blazers blacks. Celine resorts to blouses with asymmetrical cuts type cut out with blazers brown prints, while Hermès offers them with a denim jacket and high-neck blouse.

