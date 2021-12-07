Jennifer Aniston responds to rumors of romance with David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston surprised fans when they revealed, on the reunion special of Friends, that they did fall in love. However, Jen didn’t expect rumors to start circulating that former co-stars, who played screen lovers Ross Geller and Rachel Green, got into a romantic relationship in 2021. “That’s really funny,” she told him. to Marie Claire Australia on dating speculation.

“I was just saying, ‘I haven’t heard a word about this.’ Honestly. I got a couple of text messages from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I got confused online to see what was happening and I thought, ‘That’s the funniest rumor I ever heard that was shot down in the shortest amount of time possible,’ “the actress explained.

Although the actors revealed that they were in love during the first season of the comedy, they insisted that they were never more than friends. “It was like two ships passing by because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that line,” David said at the meeting that aired in May. Jen noted that they “just channeled” all of their “adoration” into their characters Ross and Rachel.

Jennifer Aniston is usually in cupid’s eye

The Emmy Award winner married, and later separated from, actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. When asked by People magazine if she thought romantic relationships between celebrities and “non-famous” people could work, Jen replied, “Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it has happened. That’s what I hope is not necessarily someone in the industry itself. “

She also noted that she would never use a dating app to find her next partner. I’m going to stick to normal dating forms. Someone ask you to come out. This is how I would prefer it… I’m interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other.