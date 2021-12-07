‘I’ve become so much more proud of who I am’

It’s a taste of what Billie Eilish’s life has been like in 2021 when she woke up one morning last month, turned around to check her phone, and discovered that she received seven Grammy Award nominations. She had fallen asleep when it was announced.

“I stayed up very late, watching Fleabag. Again!”

We spoke on Zoom from his home in Los Angeles. “This is the third time I have seen Fleabag. I literally just paused him, again, for this interview. Andrew Scott is my favorite actor in the world! And phoebe [Waller-Bridge] It is so tremendously wonderful, that I cannot emphasize it. When I met her at the Bond premiere, I tried not to get overly praised all night. “

Eilish would be a standout figure of 2021 for her Grammy-winning musical title for No Time to Die, written, as always, together with his older brother, Finneas. It premiered at the 2020 Brit Awards before Covid-19 and finally hit theaters just over two months ago (“We saw the full movie in December 2019… we had to keep all the secrets for two years… it was tough! ”). But the Bond issue is old news, considering everything else that happened this past year.

Billie’s second album, Happier Than EverReleased in July, it was a huge worldwide hit, spreading its signature glitchy-moody pop into new territories of torch songs and bossa nova. The British Vogue cover interview that preceded him also took the internet by storm, largely because of it.r the photoshoot directed by Eilish: the punk with green and black hair and shorts that everyone knew she suddenly turned into an explosive blonde in a Marilyn Monroe-style pink corset.

There was also his emotional return to live music in a series of festival concerts during the summer (“seeing the reaction of the fans in real life to my new songs was incredible and surreal… thousands of kids singing at the top of their lungs”) and a documentary with all the good and bad, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which documents its early years, and which premiered in February. When Eilish saw it, “I literally cried the entire time.” Why? “To see how young he was back then and everything that happened and what he faced and endured. I also felt proud of myself and I also felt sorry for myself and also felt a kind of envy of that girl, my 16-year-old self who was so brave and carefree. ” It stops. “I had to get over it!”

Written during the confinements by the Covid-19, Happier Than Ever is a difficult but beautifully dreamy second album, dealing primarily with maturity, as songs like Getting Older, My Future and Everybody Dies. Considering that her career began at age 13, when Eilish released her first single, Ocean eyes, on SoundCloud (in February of this year, that song reached 700 million views on Spotify), it’s fair to say that she didn’t have a typical adolescence. “I was always very afraid of getting older, it terrified me,” he says, crunching ice between his teeth as he turns his thoughts. “And honestly, I’ve almost only discovered, aside from a few setbacks, that I’ve just enjoyed being a little adult. Doing things for the first time like filling up gas and doing laundry and calling the doctor on your own“. Serie. “Normal things! It’s not necessarily fun, but it’s exciting, right? Being a human being. “

However, the second album made Eilish “super worried.” Why?

“The bigger you get, the more people hate you.” He also felt it when Finneas released his first solo album, Optimist, in October. “I said, ‘Don’t forget how you felt when you did this for the first time. You loved it. ‘ I think we should all love our art the same way we loved it when we first did it, you know? “

In May, Eilish posted her UK Vogue cover on Instagram, in the style of Marilyn. He garnered a million likes in under six minutes, his second record-breaking feat on the platform. “Proof that money can make you change your values ​​and sell you!” Read a headline of the Daily mail. “That session was really fun,” Eilish recounted today. “It was playing dress-up, you know? Because ”, his voice hardens against haters, “That’s what a fucking photoshoot is.”

He found it funny that some people responded to the session saying that he had become a different person, he continues. “I’m just playing! You know, I can wear whatever I want at any time and everyone can do it too. It was a lot of fun showing it to the world. You are allowed to change. You are also allowed not to change. You are allowed to wear anything and say anything and do anything and be anything“.

The photo shoot had a huge effect on her – it made her feel more comfortable with herself, she says. “Before, I hated my appearance; I don’t love it now, but I feel a little more self-confident and a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things. I believe that [esa sesión] opened my mind to have an open mind in the future“.

This year he also stepped up his involvement in environmental activism, performing live at Global Citizen’s 24-hour event, calling for urgent action at COP26, and executive producing a documentary on “food justice,” They’re Trying to Kill Us.

Eilish performing at the Global Citizen Live event in New York on September 25, 2021. Photo: Kristin Callahan / REX / Shutterstock

He does not mind lending his fame to great causes, quite the contrary. “I mean, my God, what other meaning does it have? We can do what we are capable of and I think that’s really important. And again, I’m not invincible, but I do my best to help the planet, because, gosh, why not? Someone has to do it”.

The end of the year hasn’t slowed her down. In the last weeks she launched a new perfume, Eilish, influenced by his synesthesia and interest in smells and memory (“I can’t wait for people to smell the way I imagine they smell!”). In addition, this week she will be the presenter of Saturday night Live (“I don’t know anything yet, but I’m very, very, tremendously excited”), just before the biggest event of all: her 20th birthday.

How do you plan to leave your adolescence behind? Crunch. “I do not know, that’s the truth”. She remembers her favorite parties as a child: her mother dressed up as a fairy and handed out sweets, and little Billie got puppies to play with, a “bouncy castle” and a piñata. For now, she’s happy living at 300 miles per hour, waiting for the premiere of the new Pixar movie, Turning Red, for which she and Finneas contributed songs, and listening non-stop to her latest obsession, Gorillaz. life, but it’s as if they had taken over my body these last few weeks, I became completely obsessed! ”).

What do you want for next year? At first, she responds like the old teenager. “God, I don’t know. There are so many unknowns, you know? Then the new Billie appears. “I will just say that I hope there is joy, happiness and love and that is what I really want. I’m not really interested in anything else. “

Billie Eilish will tour the UK in June.