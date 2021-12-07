its roots are in Monterrey, Mexico | VIDEO

AP

Proud to have Mexican roots! Up Monterrey! Selena Gomez celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month with a moving first-person account of its origins. The singer revealed that her parents are originally from Monterrey. We tell you everything we know about the life of the singer.

The singer premiered on Wednesday “Selena Gomez: Artist Spotlight Stories”, from the special YouTube video series in which artists like J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello have told their own stories.

In the special, Gómez reveals his family’s experience of emigrating to the United States from Monterrey, Mexico; the first time she realized the impact she was having on other young Latinas and her hope for the future of the community. Gómez also addresses in detail what motivated her to make her Spanish album “Revelación”, released in March of this year.

Gómez, who has also served as an actress in series such as “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Only Murders in the Building” as well as films such as “Spring Breakers” (“Spring Breakers: Living on the edge”), “The Big Short” (“The big bet”) and “The Dead Don ‘t Die ”(“ The dead do not die ”) will receive the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) Arts Award in October during the PBS broadcast of the 33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards.

The actress has served as an executive producer on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and “Living Undocumented,” a documentary series about the immigrant experience in the United States. Her most recent executive producer and actress credit is the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

With his 266 million followers on Instagram, Gómez is among the five most followed celebrities on the network in the world.

