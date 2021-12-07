IT WAS TURNED ON: Robert Lewandowski’s response to the shouts ‘Messi, Messi’ on the Borussia Dortmund court

During Bayern Munich’s visit to Borussia Dortmund’s pitch, a sector of the yellow club’s fans tried to reprimand Robert Lewandowski, his former player, with shouts of ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’. With the memory of the very recent 2021 Ballon d’Or gala, they believed that chanting the surname of the Argentine genius could dislodge the Polish striker.

Well, it wasn’t like that.

Lewangolski scored one more double and Bayern emerged victorious (2-3) from Signal Iduna Park.

Once the match was over, the best 9 in the world was questioned about the treatment of BVB fans. Robert said that, as of Saturday, he had never felt bad vibes. This time he did notice that they messed with him a bit, although he confessed that he ended up turning it on. He did not dislike it at all.

LEWANDOWSKI’S RESPONSE TO THE DORTMUND FANS

“I have never felt bad emotions from the Borussia fans here. Maybe a little today. But it turned me on. It even felt good “, declared the 33-year-old forward to ViaPlay, as collected Sport PL.

In short, they not only failed to mislead Lewy, but they motivated him more. Lesson learned, right? To the great ones, to the out of series, better to ignore them. If you ball them, you will surely make them want to hurt your team more.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski records 26 goals in 25 games played against Borussia Dortmund. He scored them in Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Super Cup. He attended them at Allianz Arena and Signal Iduna Park. Law of the former supreme.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski has 27 goals in 21 games played this season with Bayern Munich. The player with the most goals so far this year TOP in Europe. Intractable.