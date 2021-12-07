It is quite interesting to know the origin of these 32 celebrity names
You didn’t even know that several of these were fake.
Not all celebrities are born with an -artistic- name, so they often have to choose a name to stand out.
Here are some interesting stories behind 32 stage names of celebrities:
1.
Post Malone put his real name into a random rap name generator when he was 14 and stuck with the result until now.
2.
Doja Cat was named after two things it loves: marijuana (sometimes called “doja” in English) and cats.
3.
Brie Larson shortened the name “Breanna” and then chose “Larson” as her favorite American Girl doll as a child, Kirsten Larson.
Four.
Michael Keaton chose “Keaton” at random from a list of names with K because the Michael Douglas was already registered with the union under his name.
5.
Diane Keaton also had to register with a stage name to avoid confusion with another actress, so she decided to use her mother’s maiden name.
6.
At first, Alicia Keys wanted to be “Alicia Wilde”, but her mother stopped her and helped her choose “Keys” (like the keys on a piano).
7.
The Weeknd removed the “e” from his name due to copyright issues related to a Canadian band called The Weekend.
8.
Lil Nas X chose that stage name because “all new rappers are called Lil”, and he found it funny to call himself “Lil Nas”.
9.
Halsey’s stage name is an anagram of her first name and a tribute to the Brooklyn street where she used to get off the train.
10.
Olivia Wilde changed her last name in honor of writer Oscar Wilde after playing Gwendolen in a production of The importance of being called Ernesto in high school.
eleven.
Sting used to wear a black and yellow striped sweater when he was with the Phoenix Jazzmen, so one of his teammates gave him this nickname after a bee.
12.
Cardi B’s nickname as a child was Bacardi because her sister’s name is Hennessy, but she shortened it because her Instagram account was deleted several times.
13.
Chumbawamba member Alice Nutter changed her legal name to that of a woman who had been accused of witchcraft and hanged in 1612.
14.
Machine Gun Kelly took its name from George “Machine Gun Kelly” Barnes, an infamous mobster from the Prohibition era.
fifteen.
Snoop Dogg’s mom nicknamed him Snoopy, because he loved that character from the Peanuts strip when he was a kid.
16.
Lady Gaga’s producer Rob Fusari nicknamed her “Gaga” after the Queen song “Radio Ga Ga”, and she added “Lady” to it because it sounded majestic.
17.
Nicki Minaj fought a manager who wanted to change her name from “Maraj” to “Minaj”, and “she has always hated it.”
18.
Vin Diesel’s name is a combination of his stepfather Irving Vincent’s name and a nickname he earned from being “full of gas” when he was working the door of a club.
19.
P! Nk’s stage name is a reference to Mr. Pink, Steve Buscemi’s character in Reservoir dogs.
twenty.
Reese Witherspoon took her mother’s maiden name as her first name early in her acting career.
twenty-one.
Saweetie’s stage name was originally her Myspace name, which came from a nickname her grandmother gave her.
22.
Lizzo’s name was inspired by Jay-Z’s song “Izzo.”
23.
When her real name was already taken in the SAG, Emma Stone went by the name Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice.
24.
After releasing his first EP, Hozier shortened his name because he felt it would be “easier to remember”.
25.
Jay-Z chose his stage name to honor Jaz-O, his mentor and producer.
27.
When he was 14, Eminem started rapping under the name “M&M”, based on his initials, and it evolved into “Eminem”.
28.
Lorde chose her stage name because she has a fascination for the aristocracy, but added the “e” to make it “more feminine.”
29.
Vanilla Ice uses a nickname she was given as a teenager for her pale complexion and for a dance move she invented that looks like she is sliding on ice.
30.
John Legend adopted that stage name when the nickname became better known in his social circle than his real name.
31.
Frank Ocean was inspired by Frank Sinatra and Ocean’s 11 to choose your stage name.
32.
And finally, Iggy Azalea used to wear a necklace with her dog’s name on it, and she decided to use it as her stage name because people always asked her if the name on the necklace was her name.
This post was translated from English.