It is quite interesting to know the origin of these 32 celebrity names

You didn’t even know that several of these were fake.

Not all celebrities are born with an -artistic- name, so they often have to choose a name to stand out.

Here are some interesting stories behind 32 stage names of celebrities:

1.

Post Malone put his real name into a random rap name generator when he was 14 and stuck with the result until now.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp

His real name is Austin Richard Post.

2.

Doja Cat was named after two things it loves: marijuana (sometimes called “doja” in English) and cats.

Jim Bennett / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Her real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

3.

Brie Larson shortened the name “Breanna” and then chose “Larson” as her favorite American Girl doll as a child, Kirsten Larson.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

Her real name is Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers.

Four.

Michael Keaton chose “Keaton” at random from a list of names with K because the Michael Douglas was already registered with the union under his name.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

His real name is Michael John Douglas.

5.

Diane Keaton also had to register with a stage name to avoid confusion with another actress, so she decided to use her mother’s maiden name.

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

Her real name is Diane Hall.

6.

At first, Alicia Keys wanted to be “Alicia Wilde”, but her mother stopped her and helped her choose “Keys” (like the keys on a piano).

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Her real name is Alicia Augello Cook.

7.

The Weeknd removed the “e” from his name due to copyright issues related to a Canadian band called The Weekend.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

His real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

8.

Lil Nas X chose that stage name because “all new rappers are called Lil”, and he found it funny to call himself “Lil Nas”.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

His real name is Montero Lamar Hill.

9.

Halsey’s stage name is an anagram of her first name and a tribute to the Brooklyn street where she used to get off the train.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Her real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

10.

Olivia Wilde changed her last name in honor of writer Oscar Wilde after playing Gwendolen in a production of The importance of being called Ernesto in high school.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Her real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn.

eleven.

Sting used to wear a black and yellow striped sweater when he was with the Phoenix Jazzmen, so one of his teammates gave him this nickname after a bee.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

His real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner.

12.

Cardi B’s nickname as a child was Bacardi because her sister’s name is Hennessy, but she shortened it because her Instagram account was deleted several times.

Dipasupil Day / Via Getty

His real name is Belcalis Almanzar.

13.

Chumbawamba member Alice Nutter changed her legal name to that of a woman who had been accused of witchcraft and hanged in 1612.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Punk music-turned-writer was born with the name Anne Holden.

14.

Machine Gun Kelly took its name from George “Machine Gun Kelly” Barnes, an infamous mobster from the Prohibition era.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

His real name is Colson Baker.

fifteen.

Snoop Dogg’s mom nicknamed him Snoopy, because he loved that character from the Peanuts strip when he was a kid.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

16.

Lady Gaga’s producer Rob Fusari nicknamed her “Gaga” after the Queen song “Radio Ga Ga”, and she added “Lady” to it because it sounded majestic.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She was born with the name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

17.

Nicki Minaj fought a manager who wanted to change her name from “Maraj” to “Minaj”, and “she has always hated it.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj.

18.

Vin Diesel’s name is a combination of his stepfather Irving Vincent’s name and a nickname he earned from being “full of gas” when he was working the door of a club.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

His real name is Mark Sinclair.

19.

P! Nk’s stage name is a reference to Mr. Pink, Steve Buscemi’s character in Reservoir dogs.

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

Her real name is Alecia Beth Moore.

twenty.

Reese Witherspoon took her mother’s maiden name as her first name early in her acting career.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Her full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

twenty-one.

Saweetie’s stage name was originally her Myspace name, which came from a nickname her grandmother gave her.

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

His real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.

22.

Lizzo’s name was inspired by Jay-Z’s song “Izzo.”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Her real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

23.

When her real name was already taken in the SAG, Emma Stone went by the name Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Her real name is Emily Jean Stone.

24.

After releasing his first EP, Hozier shortened his name because he felt it would be “easier to remember”.

Steve Jennings / WireImage / Via Getty

His full name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne.

25.

Jay-Z chose his stage name to honor Jaz-O, his mentor and producer.

Ari Perilstein / Via Getty

His real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

Theo Wargo / WireImage / Via Getty

Her real name is Nora Lum.

27.

When he was 14, Eminem started rapping under the name “M&M”, based on his initials, and it evolved into “Eminem”.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

His real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

28.

Lorde chose her stage name because she has a fascination for the aristocracy, but added the “e” to make it “more feminine.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Her real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor.

29.

Vanilla Ice uses a nickname she was given as a teenager for her pale complexion and for a dance move she invented that looks like she is sliding on ice.

Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

His real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle.

30.

John Legend adopted that stage name when the nickname became better known in his social circle than his real name.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

His real name is John Roger Stephens.

31.

Frank Ocean was inspired by Frank Sinatra and Ocean’s 11 to choose your stage name.

Filmmagic / Via Getty

He was born Christopher Edwin Breaux, but legally changed it to Christopher Francis Ocean in 2010.

32.

And finally, Iggy Azalea used to wear a necklace with her dog’s name on it, and she decided to use it as her stage name because people always asked her if the name on the necklace was her name.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Her real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly.

This post was translated from English.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker