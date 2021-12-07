Is this the company that will kill Amazon? Expert predictions

A customer shops at a Costco store in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Legendary investor Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway and longtime Warren Buffett business partner, has predicted that Costco It will eventually compete with Amazon and make things difficult for you as you expand your e-commerce business.

Munger sees many possibilities for this retailer that specializes in bulk sales to the public. “Costco will eventually be a great internet player” that can compete with giants like Amazon, Munger told the Sydney Sohn conference in comments first reported by Australian Financial Review.

The 97-year-old believes Jeff Bezos’ company may have more to fear from Costco than it does from other competitors. “Not only do people trust this member-only retail chain, which has more than 111 million cardholders, but they also have enormous purchasing power,” Munger argues.

Munger was a member of Costco’s board since 1997 and personally owned about 166,000 shares in the company at the end of last year, according to filings, worth just over US $ 62 million at that moment.

Costco shares jumped nearly 30% amid the pandemic last year, and they have risen another 40% so far in 2021 amid the reopening of the economy.

The retailer, which is one of the largest in the world with more than 800 stores, has been investing heavily in its e-commerce business last year. Costco acquired delivery service provider Innovel Solutions for about $ 1 billion.

The future of the retailer

Costco saw high demand during pandemic closures last year as people hoarded household items and groceries in large quantities. The retailer is now seeing another spike in sales as the economic reopening continues and more people shop in brick-and-mortar stores again.

US $ 2,200 MILLION. That’s Munger’s wealth, and most of his fortune comes from his class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, according to estimates by Forbes . Forbes He first put it on his billionaires list in 1998.

The company reported $ 192 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2021, up from $ 163 billion in 2020.

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari said in a recent note that he expects “strong and consistent performance” from Costco despite the turmoil in the retail sector.

He argues that the main strength of this company is its “purchase leverage” and the tremendous “value” it offers to customers. Considering high member retention rates, Akbari predicts that Costco’s business “should be well positioned for decades to come.”

The end of Amazon?

Some specialists are not only encouraged to talk about new competitors for one of the largest marketplaces in the world. The bravest even portend a fatal fall for Amazon.

That’s the forecast the retail expert made, Doug stephens, who predicted that the giant could fall over the next decade. The specialist not only spoke of a major collapse of the business, but he even dared to talk about bankruptcy.

On your business page Business of Fashion, the advisor to some of the world’s biggest brands predicted the end of Amazon. “I think that in ten years Amazon is going to decline and these are just some of the reasons,” Stephens wrote.

Jeff Bezos, founder and largest shareholder of Amazon.

The causes of the collapse

One of the first reasons he gave Stephens is that Amazon is following the same patterns as other companies. For instance, Walmart. “Between 1962 and the early 2000s, Walmart led retail, outperforming dozens of competitors large and small. By 2010, Walmart had opened a staggering 4,393 stores, of which more than 3,000 opened after 1990,” he explained .

After suffering a sales slump in 2015, Walmart failed to take off in online retail. “Even the most titanic companies can fail,” Stephens said.

On the other hand, Bezos intends to maintain the same long-term operating model. For the specialist, that is a big mistake. “In our retail business, we know that customers want low prices, and I know that is going to be true 10 years from now. They want fast delivery; they want a wide selection,” said the advisor.

However, Stephens said, people are also looking for a complete shopping experience: getting out of the house, touching products, trying on and so on. The downside to Amazon is limiting itself to online shopping.

In addition, the ‘retail prophet’ predicted that without Bezos in the future Amazon could stop prioritizing customer satisfaction and could focus only on optimizing processes based on figures and data. This will bring fatal consequences in the business.

He also predicted that there will be less innovation. “The energy, once directed to improve the business, will be depleted in simply working to maintain the organizational infrastructure,” he concluded.

