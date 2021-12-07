‘ Is incredible; I do not say more because the injured would be me ‘

During the 2021 Opening Round Semifinal between Atlas and Pumas there was a referee controversy in two plays that involved the university attacker Juan Ignacio Dinenno; in the first, Jorge Antonio Pérez Duran, referee of the game, did not sanction a penalty for an elbow of Anderson Santamaria on the attacker and, minutes later, he expelled the player auirazul for a hit to Jesus Angulo when trying to finish off Chilean.

This Tuesday the suspension of Dinenno for his red card something in which the footballer of University through a letter published on social networks.

“I would like to make public my dissatisfaction and disappointment with the decision made regarding the ratification of my expulsion, after observing all the evidence it seems incredible to me that a person is agreed that, in similar plays, with a difference of 5 minutes , He did not have the same criteria having the tools in his favor “, revealed Dinenno in the letter.

“Everyone knows that my big and first concern was the health of the Atlas player, so much so that after a painful elimination and having knowledge of the severity of my injury and the aforementioned, I approached the locker room because again I wanted to apologize and to know that everything was fine, unfortunately not all of us live with the same values. I could and would like to say many more things, but sadly the injured party would be me and the great institution of which I am a part, “he added.

What’s more, Commander, who had already undergone surgery for a broken nose, thanked those who treated him and revealed that he is in the recovery stage.

“I would like to say thanks to the medical staff of the club and those who were in charge of the operation, today I am in very good condition with the energies put into recovery,” he wrote Dinenno.

