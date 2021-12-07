Internists emphasize that with the Chronicity Strategy of the SNS “the impact of the pandemic would have been less”

MADRID, Dec. 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Internists have suggested that, if the Strategy to address Chronicity in the National Health System (from 2012) had been implemented, “the impact of the pandemic would have been less among chronic patients”, on whom the COVID-19 “has been especially cruel.”

This has been shown in the framework of the 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and the 37th Congress of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (SOGAMI). For this reason, in the round table ‘Have the strategies of attention to chronicity in times of pandemic become obsolete? Medicine in multiple pathologies’, professionals have reiterated the need to implement this Strategy.

In this sense, they assure that the proposal would allow a

deep restructuring of the health system, reinforcing the primary and providing it with more nursing professionals; apply modern telemedicine for its active monitoring, not just the

telephone; and launch new alternative care models to conventional ones.

“Chronic patients account for around a third of discharges from Internal Medicine services and almost two percent at the population level, but they also use 42 percent of health resources. They are generally elderly, frail patients, with frequent decompensations and hospital admissions and with a significant functional deterioration and a high dependency index; from which a significant social impact is derived,

high mortality and consumption of resources “, have commented the moderators of the table, Dr. Sonia González and María Dolores Martín.

For her part, Dr. Pilar Román Sánchez, from the Internal Medicine Service of the Requena Hospital (Valencia), stated that the Strategy “has not been affected by the pandemic because it had not been implemented” and has acknowledged that some professionals they decided to carry it out while the autonomous communities have focused on developing their own strategy, which has meant “a waste of time and money.”

“If we had had more health-educated patients, actively monitored, periodically and who knew where to go, if we had considered residences exactly the same as a home, these patients would not have been so affected by the pandemic. For now, the only one aspect of the

The strategy in which progress has been made is that doctors from

primary care have well stratified chronic patients “, he has sentenced.

With all this, Román Sánchez has affirmed that “the health system must be restructured”, so that primary and hospital care are not disconnected and isolated, like silos, but rather interconnected, and that the application of care to Chronicity, as has been proposed in the Strategy, does not depend on the voluntarism of some professionals.

“Primary care must be structured differently. Primary care is exhausted and the pandemic has shown us that those who have the obligation to structure primary care should wake up, where there is no shortage of doctors, but nurses. We have the same ratio of doctors per 100,000 inhabitants than Europe, but we lack many nurses to care for complex chronic patients. Nursing plays a fundamental role in their care, “he explained.