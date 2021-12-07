initial study – El Financiero

Patients who have become ill with the variant omicron from COVID-19 in Tshwane, South Africa, have required less oxygen, compared to people infected in previous waves, noted an early study by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The study reported that from November 29 to December 3 there were a total of 9,929 patients with this variant in Tshwane, in the province of Guauteng.

“The main observation that we have made during the last two weeks is that most of the patients in COVID wards have not been oxygen dependent. SARS-CoV-2 has been an incidental finding in patients admitted to the hospital for another medical, surgical or obstetric reason, ”the study indicated.

Of a total of 42 patients with this variant, 29 have not depended on oxygen and do not present respiratory symptoms. In addition, they are patients who were hospitalized as ‘incidental COVID entry’, that is, they came to medical attention for other reasons.

In the same document, the South African Council explained that out of a total of 38 adult patients with omicron, reported until December 2, only six of them were vaccinated against the coronavirus; 24 of the patients were not vaccinated; and of eight of them their vaccination status was not known.

In addition, of the total of those 38 cases, there were nine people with COVID pneumonia, of which eight had not been vaccinated.

This study indicated that another early finding is the period of hospitalization of the patients. The stay has been much shorter, 2.8 days for patients who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, compared to the 8.5 days of average hospitalization in the last 18 months.

The council specified that these are initial findings and that more time is needed to answer questions about the severity of the omicron variant.