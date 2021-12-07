Incode reaches a valuation of 1,250 million dollars – El Financiero

Incode, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based identity authentication and verification platform, raised $ 220 million, achieving a valuation of one thousand 250 million dollars, to join the list of Mexican unicorn companies Konfío, Kavak, Bitso, Clip and Clara.

Founded by the Mexican Ricardo Amper, Incode will drive its growth in Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Incode is an omnichannel platform that operates as a comprehensive solution that allows companies to have a single point of identity, ranging from easy, friendly and secure customer onboarding, to frictionless authentication.

”Our vision of One Identity Everywhere is to transform the way humans experience their identity journey with business. We have created an exceptional and people-friendly experience that allows the end customer to live a unique experience when they join a new bank, check in at a hotel or are admitted to a hospital ”, added Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies.

This latest round of investment was led by investors General Atlantic and SoftBank Latin America Fund, with additional funding from JP Morgan Technology Ventures, Capital One Ventures, and Coinbase Ventures.

The fundraising is completed by SVCI (Silicon Valley CISO Investments) and a group of more than 50 CISOs, technology leaders and the founders of dLocal, in addition to the participation of existing investors DN Capital, 3L Capital, Framework Ventures, Dila Capital and others.

Martin Escobari, co-president, general director and head of Business of General Atlantic in Latin America, assured that Incode has developed a robust solution to solve some of the industry’s biggest challenges, particularly around secure and efficient authentication and onboarding.

Paulo Passoni, managing partner of SoftBank Latin America funds explained that Incode provides a range of world-class digital onboarding and authentication tools.

Meanwhile Miguel Lavalle, Director of Account Opening of Citibanamex, said that the direct relationship they have with Incode allows to the company to build true alliances and trust relationships with its clients through verification and authentication tools.