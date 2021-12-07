‘If nobody loves you, call me’; in Pumas ‘they open the door’ to Antuna

Editorial Mediotiempo

The movement that until a few days ago It seemed a fact, today it is stuck. Uriel Antuna would follow negotiating with America his virtual transfer to Coapa, where the issue of his salary and possible penalties for indiscipline has everything slowed down; after this fact, Pumas could be an option for him.

America would give in to Sebastian Cordova and would receive to Uriel Antuna of the Chivas, exchange that it was not to the total liking of the fans, since they even generated two trends in the rejection sample (#AntunaFirmaYa, #AntunaNoFirmes) for the Herd player.

Would Pumas be a real option for Antuna?

After the pause in the exchange and the rejection by both hobbies, it seems that there would be a third option for Uriel Antuna and is that since Pumas a character offered to play in the club, although it does not seem very feasible that it comes true.

Ailton da silva, former player of Pumas and now representative of players, offered Antuna the possibility of playing with Felines, more with a joking tone, because apparently he could make it possible for his signing to be a reality.

Aloooo @AntunaUriel I know nobody loves you, call me, I can find you a great team from DF that you will be happy and I’ll leave you dad …… – businessman ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (@AiltondasilvaDa) December 5, 2021

“Aloooo @AntunaUriel If nobody wants you, call me, I can find you a great team from DF you’re going to be happy and I’ll leave you dad … “, said Ailton Da Silva in reference to Antuna playing with the Pumas.

After this suggestion I know aroused great intrigue Uriel itself Antuna may or may not reach the Pumas, but the reality is that this movement does not seem possible, because Chivas I would look for an in ‘fair’ exchange to let go, as with Córdova, or sell it, but its price would be very high.

Between hobby of the Pumas in the same way there was both sides, because some of them tThey also rejected the Witcher and asked to keep looking elsewhere, in addition to those who they think it would not be a bad incorporation and they want to see him next to Dinenno.