How to make WhatsApp notify you when one of your contacts connects

Activating this function is very simple, you just have to download the extension of the instant messaging application for the Google browser, “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp”. Once installed, you have to press the Chrome extensions icon, a figure of puzzle, identify the extension of the app and press it. This will display a menu of functions, among which is “Notify about online contacts”. After clicking that option, the application will notify you when your contacts connect to the application: “Eduardo is already online”, “Daniela is already in line “, you will be able to read on your screen. This WhatsApp Chrome extension tool is just one of its options, as it also allows you to set unlimited chats, customize your chat background, pin unread messages to the top or blur names , photos and messages from your contacts. You can also hide your online status or your writing process or disable the famous blue popcorn from read messages, as well as prevent your recipient from knowing if you have already listened to their voice messages. clicks away for the desktop version of your application.

