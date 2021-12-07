How to install WhatsApp Beta on Windows step by step

The WhatsApp Beta application is not yet officially available for Windows, but with this trick you can download it to your computer to enjoy before the news.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in the world, and it is probably also the one you use to communicate. Therefore, the best thing is that it is available for other devices beyond the smartphone, such as the computer, to be always accessible. By now it is easy to use WhatsApp on your computer, but in this guide we will focus on WhatsApp Beta to explain how to install it on Windows and so enjoy the news from now on Developing.

WhatsApp prepares great improvements for its PC version, for example, the fact that you do not have to have the mobile connected right next to. If you want to try the new features of the desktop version now, we will explain how you can do it below. The application not yet officially available, but you can download it by following the simple steps that we explain in this guide.

How to install WhatsApp Beta on Windows

WhatsApp Beta is the version of the messaging platform in which the news that has not yet reached the official version are available. In short, it is a version in which WhatsApp tests the operation of these tools so as not to launch them with errors. Without a doubt, it is an interesting alternative for enjoy new ideas before other users from its developers.

You can easily install it on your Windows computer to access the tools that WhatsApp prepares for its desktop version. We have already tested the process and we are here to explain step by step how you can do it. You have to keep in mind that it is a beta version, so there are some basic functions that are not available, such as stickers.

The essential tricks about WhatsApp that every user should know

In addition, it is important to mention that you must belong to the WhatsApp Beta program, although this is something that will only take a few seconds. Without further ado, let’s see how to install WhatsApp Beta on your Windows computer:

Enter the WhatsApp Beta page in Microsoft Store, this is a link shared by WindowsBlogIta On twitter. Click on the button “Get” that appears on the right side. In the options menu that appears at the top, click on “Open in Microsoft Store”. Now, inside the Microsoft store, click on the button “Get” that appears on the left side. When the installation is finished, click on the “Open” button and you will access WhatsApp Beta on your computer. Click on the button “Start”.

At this time, you will see that you need to use your mobile phone to read the QR code that appears on the computer screen. So, open WhatsApp on your smartphone and follow these steps:

Click on the three dot button in the upper right corner. In the options menu, enter the section “Linked devices”. Tap on “Beta version for various devices”. Choose “Join the Beta version”. Tap on “Continue” to finish joining this program. Go back to the “Paired Devices” screen and tap on “Pair a device”. Focus the QR code with the mobile camera from your computer screen and voila, you will have already logged into WhatsApp Beta.

From this moment on, you will be able to use WhatsApp Beta on your Windows computer. Remember that there are functions that are not available, such as the archived chats section, but that there are other new features that you can try now, such as the fact that not having to be with the phone next to the computer of forced form.

In addition, it is necessary to specify that those functions that are not available now will be in the next updates, so you will be able to enjoy them. On the other hand, through the “Feedback” button that appears in the lower left corner of the screen you can send comments and suggestions to WhatsApp to help them improve the communication platform.

Related topics: Applications, Free Applications, Microsoft, WhatsApp

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe