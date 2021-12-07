How much did Jesús Angulo earn before arriving in Chivas?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jesus Angulo, a Chivas player, became one of the most important players in the Chivas style of play. Marcelo Michel Leaño and remembered his beginnings as a footballer and how he was doing in the economic issue.

The Canelo spoke a few months ago on the YouTube channel Entre Compas, hosted by Guatsi, where he spoke about his salary and compared what he earned at the beginning and what he earns today.

“When i was at Golden I started with 10 thousand pesos a month And I was like, ‘Damn it, it’s a lot of money.’ And at that time I was 18 years old. I don’t know how but at the end of the month I no longer had money, I was going to be a whore, “he said.

The rojiblanco player said to win 10 thousand pesos a month it was too much at 18 years old, but he I was spending very fast in unnecessary things.

“On pure bullshit; At lunches, at dinners, I would buy the odd little thing and the money would fly away. It made you a shitload of money, but when it comes to spending it he was flying away. As you earn more money you want to buy more things and sometimes that also hurts you because you have to save the money, “he added.

“Now I spend more money but I also pay for many things that I have bought for myself heritage”.

Angle commented that during his time in Golden earned only two percent of what you are currently earning with Chivas, without counting what he receives for sponsorship issues, where he is looking to work with Adidas.

“I have worked with Nike. Right now I finished my contract with them and decided not to renew with them. So, I am considering other options. Right now I am using Adidas, yet I have not signed a contract but I’m looking at the options. I have received collaborations of simple things but I have not had to work with big brands “, he commented.