How has the Tri Mayor evaluated Benjamín Galdames and Marcelo Flores?
The new faces of El Tri have left a good impression on the coaching staff, although they are not considered to start the duel against Chile
Benjamin Galdames and Marcelo Flores placeholder image have fallen on the right foot in the Mexican teamTricolor sources reported.
The players of the Spanish Union of Chile and of the Arsenal Sub 18 of the Premier League, respectively, have left a pleasant impression on the coaching staff of the Mexican team, which Gerardo Martino directs.
Reportedly Marcelo flores, in particular, has changed the first opinion that was had about him in the Tri, today that he was summoned by ‘Tata’ Martino.
“Although he is very skinny and light, he is very agile and fast, with good technique and a firm conviction to continually seek the rival goal … He is a different player from the others,” ESPN Digital was informed.
In the case of Galdames, it was pointed out that “he is also a different player in his movements, but he can have projection. He is mischievous to play.”
It is presumed that neither of the two will appear from the beginning in the ’11’ of ‘Tata’ Martino; however, both are available in case change is required.
Closing the sesh with some ⚽🎾🏓!
👀 Marcelo Flores 🆚 @ benjagaldames1 #MadeOfMexicans | #FMFforNuestroFootball pic.twitter.com/vXMs1ovMpq
– Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) December 6, 2021
THEY WAIT FOR COUGAR PLAYERS
On the other hand, it was reported that the players of the Pumas, the experienced goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and the young containment medium, Erick Lira, who were eliminated in the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX, are expected for the night this Monday.
The most important thing is that Gerardo Martino can already count on them at the closing of the preparation of the Mexican selectiona for his match against La Roja.
.