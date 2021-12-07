How common is remission for patients with type 2 diabetes?

4.8% of people with type 2 diabetes in the study population had remission of type 2 diabetes.

Anatomical image of the stomach producing glucose and the pancreas deficiency in insulin.

Clinical pathways are changing to incorporate appropriate support and follow-up so that people achieve the remission of type diabetes 2, but there is limited knowledge of the prevalence of referral in current practice or the characteristics of the patients associated with remission.

In the research, a cross-sectional study was carried out estimating the prevalence of remission of type diabetes 2 in all adults in Scotland over the age of 30 diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

The remission of type diabetes 2 was evaluated between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

The study included 162,316 individuals, all of whom had at least one glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) test greater than 48 mmol / mol (6.5%) at or after diabetes diagnosis and at least 1 test registered in 2019 ( 78.5% of the eligible population).

More than half (56%) were 65 or older in 2019, and 64% had had type 2 diabetes for at least 6 years.

In the research they were predominant people White (74%), and ethnicity data was missing for 19% of the cohort.

The median body mass index at diagnosis was 32.3 kg / m2. A total of 7,710 people (4.8% [intervalo de confianza [IC] 95% [IC] 4.7 to 4.9]) were in remission of type diabetes 2.

Factors associated with remission were advanced age for people older than 75 years compared to the 45-54 age group), HbA1c <48 mmol / mol at the time of diagnosis (OR 1.31 [IC del 95%: 1,24 a 1,39] P <0.001) compared to 48 to 52 mmol / mol), no history of GLT (OR 14.6 [IC del 95%: 13,7 a 15,5] P <0.001), weight loss from diagnosis to 2019 (OR 4.45 [IC del 95%: 3,89 a 5,10] P <0.001) for = 15 kg weight loss compared to a weight gain of 0 to 4.9 kg) and previous bariatric surgery (OR 11.9 [IC del 95%: 9,41 a 15,1] P<0.001).

Study limitations include the use of a limited subset of possible definitions of remission of type diabetes 2, missing data and inability to identify self-funded bariatric surgery.

The result showed that 4.8% of people with type 2 diabetes of the study population presented remission of type diabetes 2.

Those who achieved remission were more likely to be older, to have a lower glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) at the time of diagnosis, not to be taking glucose-lowering medications, and to have lost weight since diagnosis, some through blood pressure procedures. bariatric surgery.

Finally, the knowledge of the characteristics of those who achieve remission can serve as the basis for future treatment initiatives, according to the results of the research.

Source consulted here.