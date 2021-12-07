Hollywood fights over new Brad Pitt movie with Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, a benchmark for studies and a locker magnet all over the world. Pitt, who has worked with the best directors in the industry, is developing a film about car racing next to Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and the expectation is such that all majors They have started fighting over the rights to the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the big studios are struggling to get hold of this project.

Director of Top gun and Oblivion wants to make a racing movie with Brad Pitt

Kosinski tried to roll a racing tape, Go like hell, with Tom Cruise as the protagonist, but that did not continue, transforming their collaboration into the sequel to Top Gun that will be released next year. And the idea of ​​this film about the motor world, was transformed into the successful Le Mans 66 with James mangold in 2019 with the leading role of Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which ended up having a big presence at the Oscars and became one of the most successful and packed films of recent years.





Pitt, connoisseur of Hollywood mechanisms, wanted to take up Kosinski’s project, looking for a way to adapt it to his designs and aligning himself with the producer Jerry bruckheimer, to the scriptwriter Ehren kruger and even counting on the Formula 1 driver Lewis hamilton as an advisor. What studios would be behind the movie? Literally half Hollywood. As confirmed since The Hollywood Reporter and other means, Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal They may be leading the bid for the rights, but the platforms are also fighting to get the production for their catalog. Netflix, Apple and Amazon have already made their own offers and according to the latest rumors, Disney You are also about to enter the bargaining game. In other words, almost the entire movie industry is on the hook.

“ Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal want to buy the film, but Apple, Netflix and Amazon are in the bid

Be that as it may, it seems that the film could be one of the great releases for the next few years, a must have for the catalogs or movie libraries of Hollywood studios and streaming platforms, which continue to increase their cache. Pitt, who has the promising premiere pending Bullet train, seems to remain the industry charm in a career that continues to lead as a favorite.



