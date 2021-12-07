High cholesterol: 5 breakfasts that will help you reduce its levels

Have elevated levels of triglycerides can represent a risk to people’s health, a situation that increases due to bad habits food, a diet high in fat, little physical activity, stress and a sedentary life, among other factors. This can lead a person to have alterations in the functioning of the body or can even trigger diseases really dangerous that affect organs such as the heart or liver,

According to a study released by the World Health Organization (who), high cholesterol problems can become diseases cardiovascular; these diseases claim the lives of more than 17 million people each year around the world. It should be noted that triglycerides are fat molecules that are present in the blood, as well as in those food rich in sugars, fats, also the high consumption of alcoholic beverages can cause their increase.

If the consumption of calories is greater than what a person burns in their daily activity, it can raise the levels of triglycerides, this is medically known as hypertriglyceridaemia, and although sometimes people often confuse the triglyceride levels with the cholesterolThey are very different conditions since the former store unused calories and provide energy to the body, while the latter is used to build cells and certain hormones. Therefore, we share with you a highly effective natural remedy that helps lower high triglycerides and acquire a better quality of life.

One of the best ways to keep your cholesterol at regular levels is not to skip the breakfast, it is also suggested to consume first thing in the morning food rich in omega 3 or fiber, which help reduce high cholesterol levels. Here are five recipes to prepare delicious “anti-cholesterol” breakfasts that will benefit your health and will make you reduce cholesterol at high levels.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is an excellent option to reduce high cholesterol levels; since it contains beta-glucans, which reduce the absorption of cholesterol at the intestinal level; if you also add goji berries, you add anitoxidants for your first meal of the day. Integral cereal: The fiber in whole grains is of great help to combat high cholesterol; For this reason, taking between 25 and 35 grams of fiber a day is key to your cardiovascular health, and the reason is that it helps to capture bile acids, cholesterol and fats saturated to eliminate them through the feces. If you add a tablespoon of soy lethicin to your cereal, it will be a plus for your health, since it contains phospholipids that prevent cholesterol deposits from concentrating in the arteries. Avocados: Having a whole wheat toast for breakfast with some avocado slices is another excellent option since it contains healthy fats that increase HDL (good cholesterol) levels, it is rich in vitamin E and powerful antioxidant. In addition, it provides phytosterols, which are sterols of plant origin, substances with a structure similar to cholesterol, but which in the intestine they act by decreasing its absorption. Sardines: Sardines are the queens of omega 3, since they provide more even than walnuts, a good fat that is also anti-inflammatory. To consume them, choose them with extra virgin olive oil and you will add benefits to your heart from another superfood rich in oleic acid. You can accompany them with tomato slices, since its lycopene reduces the cholesterol. Green Tea: Green tea is the star drink to reduce high cholesterol levels. You can choose it as an excellent option for your breakfasts, replacing coffee. Its broad benefits include its catechins, which slow down the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol. In addition, it has been shown to accelerate the burning of fat and help fight the obesity.

