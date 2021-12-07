Humanity has always dreamed of finding a hero to save the day in moments of threat or uncertainty. That idea is embedded in our Christian culture, since, in this religion, as in others, there is a savior who rescues us in times of danger. That salvation, which for the vast majority is spiritual and of our soul in another life that exists beyond this one, is traced to the reality of the underprivileged who seek first in religion the miracle that will take them out of their hardship and more frequently in the hero, who, like the characters in the animated strips, saves humanity, puts an end to suffering and defeats threats.

Society praises the figure of the hero and the media seek them out to honor their condition. But those heroes they seek are not heroes in the traditionally understood sense, but admirable people who achieve social dynamics that transform societies or groups of people. They are actually social leaders who, with their daily practice and sacrifice, motivate and transform. In the collective imagination, the true hero is self-sufficient, has superpowers or the magic wand that manages to turn myrrh into gold and tragedy, well-being and joy. The hero is the one who wins the war and defeats all his adversaries with one blow, as happens in the Hollywood movies where Samson or Ulysses or some character represented by Tom Cruise manages to defeat the adversaries representing evil and with their power and determination they achieve the triumph of the good. For the hero there are only two worlds, the bad world and the good world, and it is he who determines who the one and the other are.

The individualism that certain forms of capitalism promote is fertile ground for the emergence of that hero who “achieves it” as the young say. He is the Pablo Escobar who became and continues to be a hero, not only in some communes of Medellín but also in Netflix soap operas and in the imagination of many young people who want to emulate him. The individual prevails over the collective and this means that societies do not transform to overcome their problems, but rather it is an individual, the hero of the day who jumps into the ring and presents himself with cloak and sword to promise that soon the problems will be things of the past.

It is that, in many societies, and definitely in ours, instead of dedicating ourselves to solving problems we concentrate on finding the hero. The hero who is above the rules since beyond the legal and social order his promise, although vain, is to achieve the goal that the people want. It is a blazing, short-term heroism that ignores that the solution to social problems does not arise overnight and requires, in addition to time, the collective effort of society.

On the other side of the coin, the victim is the antihero. “He was so lucky because he did not work enough, or because he is not alive enough or because he gave papaya.” After the pandemic and with half the population in a state of poverty, they are looking for that “Chapulín Colorado” who can save the occasion. The hero who finds in populism the means to assume his role as a saving hero who in the blink of an eye will fill the food baskets and bring happiness to homes. But these new heroes are nothing more than the result of past heroes who, wrapped in the national flag, promised and disappointed.